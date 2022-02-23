House Bill 22-1137 was introduced on Feb. 4 by Rep. Naquetta Ricks (D-Arapaho County) to keep people from being forced into foreclosure because of HOA fines and fees.

Some of the bill’s components:

• Requires an HOA to alert the unit owner regarding the delinquency by, in addition to sending a notice of delinquency to the unit owner as required by current law, attempting to contact the unit owner by at least two other methods, including first-class or certified mail, an email, a telephone call or voice mail message, or in-person contact. The HOA must document attempts to contact the unit owner.

• Prohibits an HOA, or a property management company acting on behalf of an HOA, from referring the delinquent account to a collection agency or attorney unless a majority of the HOA’s board of directors vote to refer the matter at a public hearing.

• Prohibits an HOA from imposing late fees, fines and interest on a per-diem basis in an amount that exceeds the lesser of $50 per day or $500 total.

• Prohibits an HOA from charging a rate of interest on unpaid assessments, fees or fines of greater than 8 percent per year.

• Requires an HOA to adopt a policy to provide the unit owner with contact information for foreclosure counseling services available in the owner’s county.

• Before an HOA may initiate a foreclosure action, requires the HOA to offer the unit owner a repayment plan to pay the debt in monthly installments, and the unit owner either declines the offer or, after accepting the offer, fails to make at least three monthly payments.

• Limits the amount that an HOA is entitled to recover in any action or suit that the HOA brings against a unit owner to an amount equal to three times the amount of unpaid regular and special assessments plus interest.

If Ricks’ bill had been in place prior to commencement of Ranae Lichtenberger’s case, the amount the condo association could collect would have been capped at well below the final figure of $18,000.

Ricks tells the Indy that Lichtenberger isn’t the only person who’s lost a home due to unpaid dues and penalties. A woman in the Denver metro area saw her dues, assessments and penalties rise to $38,000, which led to foreclosure, as it did for Lichtenberger. In another case, overdue fees of $100 swelled to $2,000, crippling the homeowner’s chance of paying off the debt.

“That’s too much power,” Ricks says. “It’s a property rights issue. We want to be sure they’re protected in their homes. Seniors have reached their earning capacity, and if they lose their homes, it’s likely they won’t replace it.”

Though the bill includes additional notification requirements, in Lichtenberger’s case, she might not have responded, just as she ignored court filings delivered to her door.

Ricks says the idea that a court case could span two years without the defendant responding and then lead to a sheriff’s sale prompts her to consider sponsoring a separate bill that would require a determination, based on evidence, of a person’s competency prior to a home’s sale.

“A person’s capacity [to act in their own interest] should be more than some person checking boxes,” she says. “There has to be more due diligence around the matter.”