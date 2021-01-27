The Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC) held the first in a series of listening and learning sessions Tuesday, Jan. 19. The sessions are organized around one of four topics: communication, racial bias, crisis response and use of force. The commission will discuss each topic during two meetings. Two town halls, one held Jan. 21 and one planned for Feb. 13, are meant to facilitate additional community input.
The first session, focused on communication, included a presentation from the Colorado Springs Police Department, followed by questions from LETAC members and then public comment. CSPD Commander Mike Velasquez provided an overview of CSPD’s efforts at community engagement, community partnerships and current communication efforts. Amanda Terrell-Orr, CSPD’s planning and grants administrator, discussed CSPD’s transparency efforts and shared details about plans for CSPD’s newly introduced data hub, which will allow community members to view crime, use-of-force and traffic incident data, and demographic information of CSPD’s officers.
Community members can visit ColoradoSprings.gov/LETAC for upcoming meeting agendas and additional information on the town halls.