To the editor:
Once again, Doug Lamborn is attacking America’s military. Adding to his never-ending pandering to the election-denying, anti-democratic, far-right, Lamborn has expressed his outrage that the Air Force Academy is teaching future Air Force and Space Force leaders to respect each other and the people who work for them while they risk their lives to defend this nation.
Lamborn, who never served a day in the military, seems to equate respect with weakness, upbraiding the highly-decorated Superintendent of the Air Force Academy for not teaching cadets to “be more lethal.” We saw what lethality combined with disrespect gave us on January 6, 2021 with flag waving “patriots” killing police while trying to subvert our democracy.
Maybe with the decision to move US Space Command to Alabama, the Department of Defense finally gave up on Lamborn’s ravings. The rest of should too.
Mike Pierson, Lt Col, USAF (ret)
Colorado Springs