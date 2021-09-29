The 10th Annual Latina Voices, a celebration of Hispanic women in southern Colorado, was celebrated at Library 21c last weekend.
The event featured presenters, speakers and performers including AliciaRose Martinez, summer programs and college access specialist at Colorado College.
Martinez has served as a board member for Adelante Mujer, a nonprofit dedicated to the inclusion of Latino students in pursuit of higher education, professional career growth and leadership development.
She is also co-director of the Mariachi Tigre Music Ensemble at Colorado College, which performed traditional Hispanic music while she sang during the event. Latina Voices has been led by Linda Duval, who was honored for her work and dedication to the event. The celebration comes during National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized Sept. 15-Oct. 15.