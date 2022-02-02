Midterm elections, historically, are disappointing for the ruling party in the calmest of political settings. The 2022 elections, during year three of COVID-19, after the 2020 Presidential Election that the majority of Republican Senate candidates falsely claim was stolen, will be like trying to navigate at sea in a typhoon. Recent Republican candidate forums — for El Paso County Sheriff and Senate — garnered a large turnout for events held 10 months before the general election. Despite Colorado’s Democratic majority, state and local party officials aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We feel like it’s going to be a harder election season than 2018 or 2020,” says Morgan Carroll, the chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. “We think we’ve got a solid path to victory on everything with candidates, but I would say the difference is we certainly don’t have a wave with us anymore. While I don’t think people are falling back in love with the Republican Party, I think people are politically exhausted. We have some challenges about midterm voter turnout, which is a challenge for everybody, but a little bit more on our side of the aisle.”
Locally, El Paso County Democratic Party Chair John Mikos is a little more optimistic. “My focus is on growing the Democratic Party here in El Paso County, and I’m feeling pretty positive about it,” he says. “We’re seeing real trends and increasingly our county is becoming a purple county, and I think that’s a good thing. I think that’s a really good thing. That means that voters are going to get more choices for candidates, we’re going to have more competitive elections across the county going into the 2022 general election. We’ve seen in the last election the vote against [former President Donald] Trump was the biggest drop from four years prior of any metropolitan area in the country. That’s indicative that this place is changing. Democrats are becoming more competitive.”
While El Paso County might be on the redder end of the purple spectrum, Carroll notes that it ultimately comes down to unaffiliated voters. “I think the safest thing to call it is a purple state,” she says. “It looks blue. We’ve made it look blue because we’ve been so successful the last two cycles, but in its core the state is purple. It is a swing state and because unaffiliated voters are clearly such a high percentage of voters in this state, there is no path to victory without seriously welcoming and reaching out to unaffiliated voters.”
Mikos’ plan for attracting independents in 2022 is to avoid conspiracy theories and focus on issues. “The political parties have got to persuade those voters of their values, of their program, to be successful in this state,” he says. “I think that we embrace that. We’re trying to maintain being accessible, doing outreach, encouraging our candidates to engage and knock on doors of unaffiliated voters. We’re using data and analytics to develop and understand who those voters are and how we can reach them. Democratic Party candidates that are jumping into the 2022 election realize that and they’re doing that. We’re creating a very broad tent, big tent party and I think a lot of it comes [down] to being the party of reason and the party of sanity, and the party that backs up science and doesn’t peddle in conspiracy theories about elections and embraces civic things like public education. These are things that most reasonable people are aligned on. I know as we continue to hit those messages we’re going to be more and more attractive to voters.”
For the Colorado Legislature, the 2022 election will be a referendum on the success of Democratic policies, which Carroll says is a good thing. “From a candidate point of view, I think we’re in great shape,” she says. “I also think that we’ve delivered enough, and that as long as we’re reminding people who may not follow the press that closely everything that’s been done while Democrats have been in leadership, I think we’ll be OK. The world is not fixed and people are still hurting. A lot is up in the air and a lot can still change. I think our bottom line is we’re assuming we’re going into 2022 where we’re going to have to work to earn every single vote and take nothing for granted. I think it’s going to be hard, but I think we’ll do it.”
Mikos also sees Democratic accomplishments as a path to victory. “Democrats are positioned to become progressive leaders who are looking forward to the future, who are looking to present a vibrant economy,” he says. “The governor is conscious about doing things that are good for small business. We’re not talking about undermining that, but we are talking about basic things like worker safety, health care — those things ought to be table stakes and we don’t need to see them as somehow undermining. They’re good, pro-growth policies. I’m particularly very glad of the work that is going on in the United States Senate with our senior Senator [Michael] Bennet. The child tax credit that Sen. Bennet got passed is, over the next few years, going to halve childhood poverty in America. Think about that. One out of two children living in poverty won’t, because of the Build Back Better provisions that are being put in place. We ought to run on that, and I think we can and we will. Voters will recognize that.”
At the state level, the recent redistricting process has added another level of difficulty to this year’s elections. “The Republicans on the redistricting commission were able to do something very clever,” says Carroll. “They got Republican-leaning maps, but they used data from our two wave years. When they published these maps they were looking at a wave year for Dems in 2018 and a wave year in 2020 and really did not look at Republican wave years. They were like, ‘Hey, look at these balanced, nonpartisan maps,’ but the reality is a whole lot of these seats actually skew to the right. It is going to be more work, and therefore more expensive, to hold the same state house majority and the same state senate majority, and CD 8 is going to be the fight of our lives. With Perlmutter not running again, even holding on to CD7 is going to be a lot of work. I think we’ll do it, but we are going to have to spend more, raise more, do more in more seats to come out at even the same outcome.”
Locally, Mikos sees redistricting as a positive, and has confidence in the 2022 candidates. “We’re going to be competitive across the entire county,” he says. “I think redistricting worked a little bit in our favor and created some more competitive districts. I’m really excited about the new House District 16. We’ve got a great candidate, Stephanie Vigil, who is running there, and I think we have a fantastic opportunity to pick up at least another house seat from El Paso County, maybe more.”
Carroll says voters need to pay attention to all statewide races. “The Republicans will do or say anything to get that Senate majority back, because of the [United States Supreme] Court,” she said. “The filibuster hasn’t been obstructionist enough for them and they only have so many seats they can go after to get it. The rise of funding disinformation campaigns is not done. I’m not sure if we’ve figured out foreign interference, but what I do know is there will be a lot of dollars spent in character assassination against Michael Bennet, where the desperation to flip that seat is going to be very high, and it will affect the majority of the U.S. Senate.”
Bennet’s likely opponent, based on straw polls during debates, seems to be Rep. Ron Hanks (R-HD60), who in addition to taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection and spreading false election conspiracy claims, has filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Jena Griswold, whose seat is also on the line in 2022. “There’s an old saying, ‘You can win elections one of two ways: You can win them on hope, or you can win them on fear,’” says Mikos. “The Republican Party, in my view, particularly over the last number of years, has made a decision that they’re going to try to win their elections based on fear. They’re going to make people afraid of crime waves that don’t exist, they’re going to peddle xenophobia, they’re going to make you believe that people are coming across the borders, taking your jobs and all of that kind of nonsense. I don’t think the Democratic Party wants to get dragged down into that. I think we want to run on hope. I think we want to run on a program that is creating a more inclusive society, a society that is more just and fair for everybody, a society that recognizes that we’re all in this together. I believe that hope will win. I will admit, sometimes fear does work. We’ll just have to work hard against that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.