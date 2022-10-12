Voters in El paso county have a full plate of ballot questions to decide in the Nov. 8 election. Besides the statewide measures, local voters will decide whether to authorize the sale of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs and Palmer Lake, a property tax hike in Fountain, a home rule issue in Monument and extending a roads tax throughout the region.

Most of the ballot measures, if approved by voters, would impact residents’ wallets, both at the cash register and on property tax bills.

For example, Palmer Lake residents could see property taxes increase by hundreds of dollars a year tied to retail marijuana shops, and Fountain city officials want a property tax hike to fund public safety.

But the impacts of those measures are complicated to compute, due to changes in state law that reset assessed value temporarily. We do the math for you as we recap what’s on the ballot in El Paso County.

• Ballot question 300: Shall the regulation of retail/recreational marijuana shops be the same as medical marijuana shops? This measure would repeal the prohibition against retail/rec marijuana in the Springs.

• Ballot question 301: Shall taxes be increased $5.6 million a year by imposing a 5 percent sales tax on retail/recreational pot, and shall that revenue to the city be exempt from tax limitation imposed by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR)? The money raised would be earmarked for public safety, mental health services and treatment of veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Proponents argue that the city, by barring recreational marijuana sales, has lost up to $150 million in revenue over the last 10 years after the statewide legalization measure was adopted and carried within the city. They say customers who live in the city buy pot in Manitou Springs, Pueblo and Denver, so why not capture the tax from it?

The measure would limit pot shops to the number of existing medical marijuana stores — currently 114 in Colorado Springs — and allow both medical and recreational weed to be sold from the same dispensaries.

According to the latest campaign finance report filed on Oct. 3, Your Choice Colorado Springs, the vote-yes committee, had raised $1,170,749 and spent $1,033,227, mostly on gathering signatures to initiate the measures. Most of the money has come from supporters outside Colorado Springs and about $175,500 came from backers in other states, including Illinois, California and Ohio. (Disclosure: The Indy contributed $12,580 in free advertising.)

A majority of City Council and Mayor John Suthers oppose the measure, arguing that legal retail marijuana could undermine the city’s stature as home to several military bases and its status as one of the so-called “best places to live” as designated by U.S. News & World Report.

But Your Choice Colorado Springs’ campaign manager Anthony Carlson says via email, “By my count, 5 of the top 10 cities on the list currently allow recreational marijuana to be consumed in their city limits.”

Opponents also take issue with the forecast $15 million a year in revenue, which Carlson counters was computed by Neal Rappaport, an economist with a doctoral degree from MIT who taught at the Air Force Academy.

Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition, a vote-no committee, reports raising and spending no money. However, Facebook ad data show the committee placed ads prior to the end of the most recent reporting period. See the blog posted on Oct. 7 at csindy.com for more.

• Issue 2A is proposed by the town of Monument. The measure would adopt the town’s charter as its home rule charter. It currently operates as a statutory town, meaning the state Legislature sets parameters by which the town’s board of trustees is authorized to act.

“Moving to a Home Rule form of government creates better efficiencies in Town operations and improves the ability to protect and preserve the community,” the town’s website says, noting that 93 percent of Colorado municipal residents live in home rule cities and towns.

• Issue 2B, proposed by the City of Fountain, asks voters to increase property taxes by $1.7 million a year by raising property taxes permanently by 6.1 mills. The funds would not be subject to revenue caps imposed by TABOR.

The money would be earmarked for public safety, including hiring six new firefighter-EMTs to staff a new fire station and operate an additional ambulance, and six police officers to improve response times and increase traffic enforcement, expand school safety programs, widen investigations into sex trafficking and prevent child sex crimes.

Magellan Strategies conducted a voter poll in late May that showed 56 percent of Fountain voters “strongly” or “somewhat” supported this statement: “Would you support or oppose a property tax increase to create a dedicated funding source for Fountain’s Police, Fire, and EMS services, personnel, and programs?” In addition, 57 percent said they would “definitely” or “probably” vote in favor of a measure seeking to increase property taxes by 6.2 mill. (The measure was scaled back to 6.1 mills.)

Fountain’s current mill levy stands at 10.239 mills, so approval of the measure would pump the town’s levy by 60 percent.

More later on how to compute the impact of the ballot measure on property taxes.

• Issue 2C, proposed by the town of Palmer Lake, would essentially approve allowing two retail marijuana stores within the town, while taxing residents more regardless of whether the measure allowing the stores passes. According to social media, the town is facing a budget deficit.

• Issue 2D, the companion measure, asks whether the town should enact an ordinance permitting two retail marijuana stores in existing marijuana business locations within the town.

The first measure asks whether property taxes should be raised by $1.3 million or whatever amounts are generated in the future by increasing the mill levy by 15 mills from the current 11.238 mills if retail sales measure 2D passes, and by 30 mills if 2D does not pass.

In other words, the only way voters can avoid a property tax increase is to defeat 2D.

Computing how those property tax hikes would impact tax bills is driven by changes in state laws and the 2023 reappraisal, which could push home values upward. Although mortgage interest rates have gone up, discouraging many buyers and slowing sales, values haven’t declined.

El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker explains that in tax year 2023, Senate Bill 22-238 will reduce the residential assessment rate from 6.95 percent to 6.765 percent. In addition, for tax year 2023 only the assessor’s “actual value” will be reduced by $15,000 on single-family residential property.

Here’s the formula, applying Fountain’s proposed property tax increase:

A $300,000 home value reduced by $15,000 = $285,000 X 6.765 percent assessment rate = $19,280 assessed value.

That assessed value is then multiplied by the mill rate increase of 6.1 mills, or as stated in Schleiker’s formula, .0061 mills (A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value). Thus: $19,280 X .0061 = $117.61 estimated tax increase. That’s about $9.75 per month.

Applying the formula to the Palmer Lake tax measure, a 15-mill increase would add $289 to the annual tax bill of a $300,000 home, or $24 a month; a 30-mill increase would add $578 a year, or $48 a month.

But here’s the big unknown: “Please keep in mind,” Schleiker says, “next year, 2023, is a reappraisal year and those possible increases are not included in this calculation.”

Pull Quote It will be a vigorous campaign. — Daniel Cole

For example, if that $300,000 house goes up in value by 15 percent, the Fountain tax increase would levy $136 a year ($11 per month), while the Palmer Lake proposals would add $334 a year ($28 a month) for 15 mills and $668 a year ($56 a month) for 30 mills.

In 2024, the value reduction of $15,000 would no longer apply, and the tax rate would return to 6.95 percent, unless the Legislature extends both changes.

• Issue 7A is proposed by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The measure asks voters to extend the existing .55 of a percent sales and use tax, which will end Dec. 31, 2024. If approved, the tax would span 10 years, expiring Dec. 31, 2034.

The money would fund regional transportation capital improvements, a list of which appears on the ballot. Some of the top priority projects are improvement of Marksheffel Road from Woodmen Road to North Carefree Circle; Midland Trail improvements; extension of Powers Boulevard from Mesa Ridge Parkway to I-25 (design and right of way acquisition only) and extension of Powers from Highway 83 to Voyager Parkway.

Coalition to Extend PPRTA, a vote-yes committee, had raised $338,825 as of the Oct. 4 campaign finance report. (The next report is due Oct. 17.) The committee had spent $11,775, all of it paid to Cole Communications, a consultancy run by Daniel Cole.

Thousands of dollars have flowed in from contractors; the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs gave $50,000.

“By October 12, we’re going to be on radio, digital video ads, on cable, mailers. It will be a vigorous campaign,” Cole tells the Indy. The videos will feature Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who’s proven to be a champion for revenue-boosting measures, having proposed a city road improvement sales tax approved by voters and later renewed, and stormwater fees also embraced by voters.