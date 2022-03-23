Defamation lawsuits, or simply the threat of them, seem to be grabbing a lot of headlines these days. Even as Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against MyPillow proceeds, Smartmatic, yet another voting machine company, filed suit against Donald Trump super-supporter Mike Lindell’s company earlier this year. Sean Hannity and other Fox News personalities are positively begging Hillary Clinton to sue them. And here in Colorado Springs, locally based fact-checking service Lead Stories is putting a big lawsuit behind them, as the dismissal of conservative political commentator Candace Owens’ case was upheld by the Delaware Supreme Court last month.
Owens sued Lead Stories as well as USA Today for intentional interference with contractual relations, tortious interference with prospective business relations, and unfair competition (Owens also filed separate defamation claims against Lead Stories). Both organizations are under contract with Meta (Facebook’s parent company) to fact-check stories on their platforms, and an article Lead Stories published labeled one of her posts regarding COVID with the terms “Hoax Alert” and “False” — which in turn caused Facebook itself to flag Owens’ posts with false-information warnings.
But talking to Alan Duke, co-founder of Lead Stories and a former CNN veteran journalist, it doesn’t appear they were ever really worried — and Duke says that the goal of such lawsuits is often not to actually win, but to raise money.
“You can make a lot of money by creating a fundraising campaign to sue someone, then never sue,” Duke says.
The Springs-based company that Duke founded seven years ago along with local attorney/hotelier/restaurateur Perry Sanders has notched some big wins of late, and continues to grow rapidly. The company joined IFCN, the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network in 2018, and soon after was offered a contract by Facebook to serve as one of their third-party independent fact-checkers, assessing and flagging content on both Facebook and Instagram.
In 2015, Sanders and Duke saw the rising need for reliable fact-checking to confront “tabloid-ism” as social media evolved into the perfect environment for misinformation to rapidly spread — but the two were almost equally concerned with the degradation in the quality of mainstream media. “I worked for CNN for 26 years, so I got a front row seat to see that happen,” Duke says.
At the start of 2020, Lead Stories was asked to increase their capabilities by Facebook, mostly in response to the expected tumult of the presidential election — but what wasn’t anticipated was the need for fact-checking during the onset of the COVID pandemic, which was another factor in the company adding more staff and resources. In 2020, they were approached by TikTok to address growing misinformation on that platform.
The company now has employees on four continents and a staff packed with 20- and 30-year journalism veterans, “people with deep experience in journalism, languages, with lots of contacts,” Duke says. But the challenge will be remaining nimble and bureaucracy-free as the company continues to grow — particularly since last month Lead Stories was asked by Meta to begin working on Facebook in Russia and Ukraine.
Russia recently took steps to limit Facebook access for its users. Last month, Nick Clegg, the vice president of global affairs at Meta, shared a statement via Twitter saying that “the Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labeling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations. We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services.”
“We are who [Russia] is talking about,” Duke says. “Russia Today is … a propaganda arm of the Kremlin. They’ve been attacking Lead Stories, and me personally for a couple of years, so this is not a new battle — but with the invasion of Ukraine, it’s now critical,” Duke says.
“To Meta’s credit, their response was to contact us and ask how quickly we could start fact-checking in Russian or Ukrainian,” Duke says. That was earlier this month, and Lead Stories has already begun work in those languages, as well as onboarding more Russian and Ukrainian-fluent translators and journalists.
While the importance of being a Facebook fact-checker may seem irrelevant if Russian users can’t access the platform, it’s important to note that the country’s younger and more urban populations will have no trouble using virtual private networks (VPNs) to get around the ban — and the ban certainly doesn’t mean that Russia’s government won’t still be highly active on Facebook, attempting to manipulate various Facebook groups and promoting false claims for consumption in other countries.
But even with big new contracts and continued growth on the horizon, Duke said it still feels good to move past Owens’ lawsuit.
“It’s nice to get that [lawsuit] behind us. … We are often threatened with defamation, but never shaken. Every time someone has sued [Lead Stories], they’ve been tossed out of court,” Duke says.
Rachael Johnson is a staff attorney at Local Legal Initiative of Colorado, an organization dedicated to assisting local Colorado journalists with any legal issues they may have — for example, navigating First Amendment issues, or public records requests. Johnson says the roots of some of this current crop of defamation lawsuits could potentially lie in recent comments made by United States Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas.
“There has been a lot of conversation in the media and legal communities … about the ‘malice standard,’ and maybe that initial talk was generated by something justices Gorsuch and Thomas said on several occasions … that the malice standard should not stand. With the development of these defamation cases, there is more of a spotlight on that now,” Johnson says.
Johnson says that because of the precedent-setting landmark 1964 case New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, we have the “malice standard,” which places the bar of proof very high for those suing for defamation. “If you sue for it, you have to prove a statement was made with reckless disregard for the truth,” Johnson says. It’s a standard that former governor Sarah Palin couldn’t meet in her recent lawsuit against the newspaper.
“Palin was not able to overcome the high bar of that standard in her trial against The New York Times … and that gives a bit of an indication of how high the bar of that standard is today, even though that case was decided in 1964,” Johnson says.
Dr. Joshua Dunn is a professor of political science at UCCS, and says that the U.S. has a much higher standard of evidence for defamation than most other countries.
“We’re alone with this — it’s easier to win defamation outside the U.S., and that’s particularly true for public figures … and Candace Owens is a public figure, someone with fame or notoriety. The standard she has to beat to prove libel or slander is ‘actual malice,’ which is a reckless disregard for the truth,” Dunn says.
“If they’re mad at something a tabloid published, celebrities almost never sue in the U.S. They sue in England, where they have other standards,” adds Dunn.
But Dunn also notes there are those who think the Supreme Court should revisit their standards for libel and slander, and for legitimate reasons. “There is concern that otherwise good people can be dissuaded from, say, running for office — because they know it’s easy for people to say false things and not be held accountable, because of the ‘actual malice’ standard. And some may believe there’s an appetite on the court to reconsider it,” Dunn says, also referencing Palin’s case against The New York Times.
“My guess is the Supreme Court won’t completely overturn New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, but may have a more relaxed standard for ‘actual malice.’ On one hand, there may be justices on the court who are concerned the malice standard deters people from entering public life because they don’t want their reputation attacked … on the other hand, the majority of the justices want debate on public issues that is ’uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, as Justice William Brennan put it in 1964,” Dunn says.
The concern is that if it’s too easy for public figures to win, people may self-censor on important issues for fear of implicating a public figure. But Dunn also cautions that any changes depend on the Supreme Court getting the right case.
“They can’t just decide to revisit an issue, but … given the volume of cases that have been filed, if a majority of justices wants to, it seems there is a decent chance they could find one that would be suitable. I actually covered this with my class yesterday, and I told them, ‘Buckle up, it’s more complicated here than anywhere else,’” Dunn says.
For Alan Duke and Lead Stories, it’s all a bit bittersweet. “When something horrible happens — the COVID pandemic, war, chaos in politics — that creates more demand for our services, which is kind of sad. But I’m glad we can try to help address these issues. The world of journalism is not like it was 10 years ago. Social media has dramatically changed people’s abilities to know what to believe. … And we are applying the old-school journalism ethics to what we see on social media today,” Duke says.