Finding the right gift for the outdoor enthusiast can be a bit of a hassle. They either have everything, or they need everything. Shopping local means more than just buying products, it also means buying services. If you’re having a hard time finding the right thing to buy your favorite person, maybe consider buying them an experience instead. Here are some local places that can sell you some great experiences for that hard-to-buy-for person on your holiday gift list.
• Hike for Life (hikeforlife.co) offers hikes for both locals and visitors on select front country, back country and summit trails. Their trained guides emphasize responsible exploration and provide extensive information on the local history, geography and wildlife. As a social impact business, they contribute to local nonprofits and emphasize preserving the great outdoors. A guided hike with them is the perfect gift for the person on your list who is new to hiking, or wants to try something new but not by themselves, such as a 14’er. Visit their website to explore hike options and contact them at operations@hikeforlife.co for gift certificates.
• Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort (bicycleresort.com) caters to the cycling community with its specially themed accommodations, while acting as a base camp for bikers, hikers, skiers, shoppers and other adventurers — to include those who just want to hang out by the fireplace in the bar. The lodge has teamed up with partners Adventures Out West and Rocky Mountain Bike – Door to Door E-Bike Rental Service for excursions. They also offer free group rides from the lodge every Saturday, year-round, with a fleet of bikes for guests to use. Go to their website for more information and to purchase lodging gift certificates for the cycling enthusiast on your gift list.
• Angler’s Covey (anglerscovey.com) offers guided fishing trips for anyone who wants to find the perfect place to drop a hook, or just learn how to fish. They also sell just about everything anyone could possibly need to go fishing in Colorado.
On the off chance your favorite hiker, runner, cyclist, angler, pole vaulter or what have you actually told you what they hope to get this holiday season, here are some locally owned places to do your shopping:
• Mountain Equipment Recyclers (merecyclers.com) is in their new, bigger location on Colorado Springs’ Westside at 2222 Bott Ave. They’re well-known around town, usually simply as “MER.” Customers appreciate their wide selection of new and used gear at a fraction of original prices. Added benefits to shopping there: They operate as a social enterprise; 100 percent of their net profits go to charitable causes, and they partner with Kids on Bikes (kidsonbikes.net) and the Pedal Station, providing them access to a great selection of quality used and refurbished bikes.
• Gearonimo Sports (gearonimosports.com) has a wide variety of new and used gear at their large, two-floor shop at 1401 S. Eighth St. If it’s gently used ski equipment (some purchased from ski rental businesses) you’re looking for, or just about anything else for outdoor recreation, they’ve got it. Got some equipment you want to get rid of? Bring it in to trade for something your gift recipient needs — or get cash.
• Mountain Chalet (mtnchalet.com) is the oldest locally owned outdoor recreation shop in Colorado Springs. Their spacious store at 15 N. Nevada Ave. is in what used to be a Packard dealership way back in the day and carries the finest and the latest outdoor clothing and equipment. The Chalet’s staff is some of the most knowledgeable about almost anything regarding outdoor fun.
• The employees at The Ski Shop Inc. (theskishopinc.com) are true specialists, selling only ski and snowboard gear, including ski and snowboard jackets and pants, helmets and goggles, mittens and gloves, gaiters and socks.
• Pocket Pals Trail Maps (pptrailmaps.com) is rooted here and locally produces these compact maps that are easy to carry, easy to read and extremely up-to-date. Help your favorite hiker find their way around the Pikes Peak region (and a little beyond). The maps are also available in digital versions.