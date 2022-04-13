Why doesn’t Bradley Kurtz just get a job somewhere else? The Starbucks employee has been asked this question lately as he’s helped lead unionization efforts in Colorado Springs.
“At the end of the day, we all love the company. We like Starbucks. We like making coffee. We love a lot of the customers we get to work with,” Kurtz explains. “We know that the company can do better. We believe in its continued growth and success, and that’s why we are unionizing.”
Kurtz works at the Academy and Flint-ridge location, one of three in the city — along with the Nevada and Brookside location and the Garden of the Gods and Centennial location — that have announced they’re making the push to join the Starbucks Partners United Union, an affiliate of Workers United, which is itself an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.
Kurtz didn’t know much about unionization until Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, became the first to successfully unionize late last year; after that, he says, there was a “domino effect.”
Sixteen U.S. Starbucks locations have voted to unionize, according to an April 8 report from The Washington Post, with at least 180 locations across 29 states filing petitions, according to an April 7 report from Newsweek.
Among other things, Kurtz says local employees have taken issue with hours being cut, a complaint employees across multiple stores around the country have echoed. Kurtz said this has caused some employees to be pushed below the threshold of hours needed to qualify for benefits.
Though Kurtz says his store manager has been flexible and understanding, there isn’t always much managers are able to do.
“Even our district manager — when we say we need more hours or we need more X, Y or Z, it just kind of goes into an echo chamber,” he says. “We don’t really have a voice.”
If the union drive is a success, Kurtz says employees will be asking for three main things: consistent hours, a consistent pay structure and increased tipping accessibility, as customers can currently only tip in cash or through the mobile app.
A spokesperson for Starbucks, who insisted on remaining anonymous due to company protocol, says the company is “listening and learning” from “partners” (that is, Starbucks workers) across the country, and that “from the beginning we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed.”
The spokesperson says schedules are set several weeks in advance to ensure consistent hours, and employees can work with store managers to change them if need be. She also said the company has not been systematically cutting hours.
She says Starbucks has given workers a voice by introducing in-person “listening sessions” and providing ways to contact leadership electronically.
Kurtz doesn’t think forming a union will impede communication within the company. Instead he sees it as a system of “checks and balances,” and thinks communication will be improved overall.
“Really, operationally, a lot of things won’t change,” he says, “but it does just give us consistency and a louder voice when there is an issue that we need to bring up.”
Though Starbucks isn’t in favor of a union, the spokesperson said the company “absolutely” supports employees’ right to unionize.
Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz has historically been antagonistic toward unions, and can be seen in a recent clip published by More Perfect Union saying companies around the country are being “assaulted in many ways by the threat of unionization.”
According to a March 14 press release from Kurtz, more than 70 percent of staff in the Academy/Flintridge and Nevada/Brookside stores support unionization. Kurtz said his location is at about 90 percent support as of April 7.
The Rock Creek Circle location in Superior became the first in Colorado to begin voting on April 5, according to Colorado Public Radio, a process which could take several weeks. Three locations in Denver have filed petitions to hold union elections as well.
The National Labor Relations Board will be mailing out ballots for Kurtz’s store on April 26, he said, and a vote is due on May 19. He also says there will “definitely” be more Colorado Springs stores filing to unionize in the next few weeks.
Union presence generally benefits workers in the form of increased wages, both for those who are covered by the union as well as for those who are not. According to a report by the Economic Policy Institute, “When union density is high, nonunion workers benefit too, because unions effectively set broader standards — including higher wages — which nonunion employers must meet to attract and retain the workers they need.”
The EPI report also documents how unions can help reduce wage gaps and increase worker safety, among other benefits.
However, union membership rates in Colorado have declined since hitting a 10-year peak in 2018. Only 6.5 percent of Colorado wage and salary workers were union members in 2021 — a 10-year low — and several percentage points below the national rate of 10.3 percent, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Colorado Democrats plan to introduce a bill that would expand collective bargaining rights for local public workers. However, the bill has already faced pushback. Gov. Jared Polis wanted the bill to be much narrower, Colorado Public Radio previously reported.
A Feb. 14 letter signed by a coalition including the Colorado Municipal League and the Colorado Chamber of Commerce opposes the effort, criticizing a “top-down, mandated approach.” It argues that the costs of the proposal would be “borne by taxpayers.”
Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local No. 5 President Curt Crumb says wages and benefits are only a small part of firefighters’ desire to collectively bargain. He pushed back against the stigma surrounding unionization, and rejects the image of “union thugs” trying to bleed the system dry.
“Our desire for collective bargaining has to do with how we staff fire stations, how we replace equipment — you know, day-to-day operations of a fire department, being able to make sure that the good product we have now continues forward,” Crumb says.
Under current Colorado law, collective bargaining for local public employees has to be approved by voters or local politicians, according to CPR.
Colorado Springs firefighters have unsuccessfully attempted to win the right to collectively bargain twice in Crumb’s career, he said, most recently in 2019.
The 2019 issue was defeated by almost 2 to 1, with 67 percent of voters siding against the issue, something Crumb attributes, in part, to the Springs’ more conservative political climate. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers opposed the issue as well.
Crumb says the firefighters and union currently have good relationships with fire and city administrators, as well as City Council. The problem, he says, is that could change at the next election.
“The agreements that we have now with how we protect the citizens and protect our firefighters — all of those agreements can go away at the next guy’s behest,” he says.
“Any agreement we have now that is not contractually in writing can be upturned and changed,” he adds, while noting that any changes wouldn’t necessarily be immediate.
Crumb thinks the fire department currently runs “a pretty good ship,” and there aren’t many things he would try to change about day-to-day operations if they were able to collectively bargain. For him, collective bargaining is about ensuring the future is secure for firefighters.
“So how do we grow? Those are the things I would like to see secured for the future,” he says. “The current fire chief is doing a really good job of securing fire station growth. ... He’s forward thinking, and that’s great — but again, that could change at the next mayor election.”
Though the Democrats’ bill originally included many public sector employees, Colorado Politics reported in late March that it has been narrowed to only include county and higher education employees.
Crumb said he hopes the final version of the bill includes local municipalities as well. At the end of the day, he said the benefits of collective bargaining wouldn’t just extend to the firefighters; it would make the city safer for its citizens.
“Collective bargaining is about securing our future,” he says. “And, in securing our future, securing protection for everybody.”