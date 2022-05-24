Workers at one Colorado Springs Starbucks store landed a sweeping victory in their vote to unionize last week, while a second store waits in limbo with a 10-10 tie and two contested ballots.
Bradley Kurtz, a worker at the latter store on Academy and Flintridge who's been leading the push to unionize, says he’s expecting the National Labor Relations Board to issue a ruling on the two contested ballots in around a week, possibly less.
Workers at the other store on Brookside and Nevada won their election to join Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union, with a 13-0 vote, according to Kurtz. A third location in the city near Garden of the Gods has its vote count set for June 8, according to Malachi Dray, an organizer with Starbucks Workers United.
Kurtz previously told the Indy that workers feel as if they don’t have a voice and thinks unionizing will improve communication. (Starbucks has said they do give workers a voice with in-person “listening sessions,” among other things.)
The company has consistently opposed unionization.
“We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country. From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” said a Starbucks spokesperson in an emailed statement. “We respect our partner’s right to organize and are committed to following the NLRB process.”
Back in April, a store in Superior became the first to successfully unionize in the state, according to Colorado Public Radio. Since then, the statewide total has risen to five, according to a release from Workers United, with over 200 locations across the country filing for elections.
“Throughout the summer, many of these stores will finally have the opportunity to vote for Workers United (a SEIU affiliate) to represent them as they fight to improve working conditions for all Starbucks employees,” reads the release.