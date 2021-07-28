On July 31, the evictions moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the COVID-19 pandemic will end.
According to data on one website, one in eight households in El Paso County are in arrears on rent.
Those who need help should go to this site on the city's website, which outlines some options that might help those facing eviction.
Here's another site that contains information on how to apply through the state for help. The Colorado-funded Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) is available for homeowners who need mortgage assistance and renters who make between 80 and 100 percent of the area median income.
In El Paso County, 12 percent of households that rent are in arrears on payments, according to Surgo Ventures' Provisionforcovid.org. That's 11,257 households that owe a combined total of $43.3 million, or an average of $3,926 per household.
In Pueblo County, 15 percent of renters, or 3,405 households, are behind on rent to the tune of an aggregate total of $8.96 million, or an average of $2,639 per household.
Check out this Provisionforcovid.org website to see where other communities stand.