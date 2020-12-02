City Council approved the addition of 40 acres at Corral Bluffs Open Space Nov. 24. “The addition will further protect and conserve this scientifically significant property, regarded by paleontologists as the home of unprecedented fossil discoveries that date back 66 million years,” according to a news release. With the new parcel, which was approved for purchase from a private owner for $470,000 with Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) funds, Corral Bluffs Open Space now comprises 963 acres.
The Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded a $340,000 grant to the city of Colorado Springs to employ seasonal staff for stewardship projects in local parks and open spaces experiencing significant visitation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise began charging a $2 daily flat fee at all three of its downtown parking garages starting Nov. 23. The rate will remain unchanged for garage users who pay by the month.
Local community-building nonprofit the Council of Neighbors and Organizations has promoted its program officer, Stephanie Surch, to the position of director. Surch joined CONO in early 2020.
Gov. Jared Polis announced on social media Nov. 28 that he and his husband, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of the announcement, both were asymptomatic and isolating at home.
El Paso County has released its final, official election results for the 2020 general election. They can be viewed at tinyurl.com/EPCO2020Results.
Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar signed an extension of the city’s 10 p.m. curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19. The curfew will now last until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.
Jacob Carley, a Manitou Springs Police Department officer, was arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department Nov. 24 for posting a private image for the purpose of harassment. According to case documents obtained by KKTV, Carley posted nude photos of a female acquaintance on social media without her consent. Carley is currently on administrative leave as CSPD conducts a criminal investigation.
Frank Macon, one of only two remaining original Tuskegee Airmen in Colorado, died Nov. 29 at his home in Colorado Springs. He was 97 years old.
Pikes Peak United Way and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado held a free food distribution event Nov. 25 with enough turkey, produce, milk and other groceries to feed 500 families for Thanksgiving. Safeway’s Turkey Bucks program provided the basics, including a turkey breast, gravy, stuffing and mashed potatoes — enough to feed four to five people.