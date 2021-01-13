El Paso County is in Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, providing vaccinations to high-risk health care workers and long-term care residents. The county is finalizing vaccination plans for future distribution phases, according to its website. To learn more about distribution phases, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. Above, the first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to arrive at Peak Vista Community Health Centers in late December.
A letter signed by state Democrats Jan. 7 called for the resignation of Reps. Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert for perpetuating myths of voter fraud in the 2020 election in the leadup to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Former Colorado Springs city councilwoman Helen Collins has died, reportedly of cancer. She was 64.
The Colorado Springs Police Department on Jan. 6 launched a “Data Hub” website, (policedata.coloradosprings.gov) that allows public access to crime data, use of force and other police information.
Based on those who’ve obtained candidate petitions, the April 6 Colorado Springs city election is likely to see races in all six City Council districts.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has switched video visitation vendors; the new system will function on laptops, tablets and smartphones. This will provide more visitation opportunities for those incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail. For information, gettingout.com.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has opened a grand jury investigation into the Aug. 24, 2019, death of Elijah McClain involving the Aurora Police Department.
Three COVID-19 testing sites announced expanded hours, which began Jan. 11. The Citadel mall (750 Citadel Drive East), Fountain (6436 U.S. Hwy. 85-87) and north Colorado Springs (2070 Interquest Pkwy.) testing sites now operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
The Allstate Foundation has awarded a $30,000 grant to the Colorado Springs Fire Department for wildfire mitigation. The funding will be used to reduce wildfire risk around 60 homes in Colorado Springs’ Wildland Urban Interface.
El Paso County Public Health has announced the launch of a new vaccine web page at elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine to provide timely, relevant and credible information about accessing COVID-19 vaccines.
The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department announced the construction industry in the Pikes Peak region had a record-breaking year in 2020. There was a large increase in numbers of new single-family home permits: With nine out of 12 months showing positive gains, the total came to 5,068 new permits, a 27 percent increase over 2019. Commercial construction also had a strong year with 392 permits for new ground-up projects, an 8 percent increase over 2019.