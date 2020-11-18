Skate in the Park, an outdoor skating rink in Acacia Park downtown, opened for the season Nov. 13, with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It will be open until Jan. 31, 2021. Tickets are available online only, two weeks in advance. Private rink rentals are also available. See more details at downtowncs.com/skate.
As of Nov. 13, El Paso County has moved to Level Orange: Safer at Home – High Risk status in the state’s COVID-19 dial framework. This puts increased restrictions on businesses, events and other gatherings. See details at covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial.
Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced a new campaign spearheaded by the Colorado Small Business Development Center Network, #ShopLocalColorado, to support Colorado small businesses in advance of the holiday shopping season. See a list of Colorado shop local campaigns at coloradosbdc.org/shop-local.
El Paso County Public Health, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and the city of Fountain, have opened another free COVID-19 testing location in southeastern El Paso County, at 6436 U.S. Hwy. 85-87. More at elpasocountyhealth.org.
Colorado College has joined the University of Southern California Race and Equity Center’s newly established Liberal Arts Colleges Racial Equity Leadership Alliance, which will host “eConvenings” of member colleges, each focusing on a specific aspect of racial equity.
Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson has released the 2021 City Council map, which must be reviewed every four years to balance population in each district. See the new map at coloradosprings.gov.