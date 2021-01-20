Colorado Springs City Council approved Jan. 12 annexing nearly 900 acres north of the 18,500-acre Banning Lewis Ranch on the city’s east side, at the request of owner Nor’wood Development Group. The subdivision will include houses and some commercial development.
Three El Paso County commissioners took the oath of office on Jan. 12: Carrie Geitner, eastern District 2; Stan VanderWerf, western District 3; and Longinos Gonzalez Jr., southern District 4. VanderWerf was elected chairman.
Klete Keller, Colorado Springs real estate agent and former Olympic swimmer, is facing federal charges due to his participation in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He faces three criminal counts: obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen has been hired as Rep. Doug Lamborn’s 5th Congressional District director, replacing Joshua Hosler, former El Paso County GOP chair.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at The Place, a shelter for youths experiencing homelessness. Those with symptoms or positive tests have been relocated off-site in safe-stay locations, according to a news release.
Celebrations for the 50th anniversary of El Paso County Parks will start with the “50K for 50 Years” hiking series. Participants are invited to hike 50 kilometers of trails at seven different parks throughout the county. Photograph your adventures and share on social media using the hashtag #EPCParks50Years. More at communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
Pueblo Library District has done away with late fees for most of its materials. Fine-free materials include: books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs and music CDs. Exclusions include: tablets, Chrome books, internet hotspots, community passes and interlibrary loan materials.