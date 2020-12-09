Colorado Springs Utilities put two new hybrid bucket trucks into service Dec. 3. It already had four. Electric crews can work without running the truck’s engine the whole time, which translates to fuel savings of $31,000 and prevention of 16 metric tons of CO2 emissions over the 10-year average life of each truck.
To curb impaired driving during the holiday season, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are conducting “The Heat Is On” Holiday DUI enforcement program through Dec. 14. CDOT and Lyft are also working together on a new program to offer free rides over the holidays. See more at heatisoncolorado.com.
After 15 years as a mobile museum, the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum has secured a brick-and-mortar location for the organization’s permanent home. It will have enough room for up to eight unique spaces for children to explore. The facility is expected to open its doors to the public in March, 2021 in Southeast.
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado have formed a partnership to protect those in the Pikes Peak region from cybercrime and scams. Use the BBB’s Scam Tracker online tool (bbb.org/scamtracker) to report purported scams and track those that have already been verified.
At least 70 people died in Colorado in 2019 as a result of domestic violence, the state Attorney General’s Office reported Dec. 4, based on a report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board. Of those, 39 died as a direct result of a perpetrator’s violence, one was a child and 27 were the primary perpetrators of violence. In 2018. 43 people died in domestic violence incidents.
UCHealth said Dec. 4 it had received 650 doses of bamlanivimab, an experimental COVID-19 antibody drug that may lessen the severity of the illness in high-risk people, to distribute across Colorado. The drug has been used to treat five people at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs so far.
Nearly four months of severe drought across Colorado prompted Gov. Jared Polis on Nov. 30 to order a shift from Phase 2 to Phase 3 (full activation) of the State Drought Mitigation and Response Plan. That means state water panels will coordinate with water providers in 2021 about drought-related measures.