Community group Be the Change 719 held a fall festival at Van Diest Park in Southeast Colorado Springs Oct. 31. The event had free candy for kids, free books provided by the Black Educators Network, and free pumpkins. “We just want to provide a safe environment for children and parents; instead of taking them door-to-door, they can take them to the park,” said organizer Latrina Ollie.
Gov. Jared Polis announced a one-time $375 stimulus payment to 435,000 qualifying Coloradans who make less than $52,000 per year. “Washington[, D.C.] has failed to act to provide additional direct cash support for hardworking Coloradans and to further stimulate the economy,” said Polis, “so today Colorado is boldly doing our part to help our own.”
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs announced that it will move to remote learning for all but a few courses after the Thanksgiving break due to the rise and potential spread of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County. Residence and dining halls will remain open until the end of the fall semester.
Colorado’s newest state park opened Oct. 30. Fishers Peak State Park, a 19,200-acre property located just southeast of Trinidad, will be home to planned amenities such as camping sites and a trail to the peak.
UCHealth researchers in northern Colorado are recruiting participants for a study that will test a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The study, the second vaccine trial by UCHealth, will include 1,500 participants at higher risk for exposure.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported 16 employees and 72 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 30 and Oct. 29, respectively.
The Colorado Department of Corrections announced Oct. 29 that a 58-year-old male inmate died on Oct. 27 from COVID-19. The inmate was taken from Fremont Correctional Facility to a Cañon City hospital on Oct. 14 and then to Littleton Adventist Hospital. CDOC said privacy laws prohibit the release of the inmate’s name.
The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College announced that it plans to reopen its museum to the public on Nov. 12. Capacity will be limited. The theater and art school will continue to offer online programming.