Jerima King, a local activist, and Emma Kerr of the Citizens Project (seated) help Rachel Kills Small check her voter registration at a Native voter registration drive Oct. 21 at Carefree Bar & Grill. Kills Small, who is part of the Oglala Lakota tribe, says she is voting in this election for her daughters. She did not vote in the last presidential election. “Last time I didn’t vote, Trump won. White supremacy [is] affecting our Indigenous people’s lives. I have five daughters. My vote will be counted. [Their] futures depend on it,” she says.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Oct. 26 that eight employees had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three weeks, including sworn and civilian staff in court and transport, security, patrol, the tactical support unit, and the communications center.So far, a total of 19 employees and three inmates have tested positive, including a deputy who died on April 1.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has appointed Duane Adams as its new president and CEO, effective Nov. 2. Adams was previously vice president of community solutions at the Denver Dumb Friends League.
The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region is seeking artists for its 100th Anniversary Mural Project. The mural, to be located downtown, will show the evolution of all women’s right to vote. Artist applications are open through Nov. 4 at lwvppr.org.
Colorado health officials on Oct. 22 changed COVID-19 guidance for indoor visits in residential care facilities to allow family, friends and “certain other people” to visit residents to help them vote until polls close Nov. 3.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a statewide virus exposure notification system Oct. 25 in partnership with Google and Apple. It’s free and alerts participants who have been in proximity to someone with COVID-19 long enough to risk an infection. More at covid19.colorado.gov/Exposure-notifications.
Southwest Airlines announced Oct. 22 it will serve Colorado Springs Airport beginning in the first half of 2021. Flight information to be announced.
Harrison School District 2 dissolved its dual superintendent system Oct. 22. The board voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Wendy Birhanzel as sole superintendent. Former co-superintendent John Rogerson will leave the district’s employ Oct. 31.
A herd of about 500 cashmere goats eats brush and weeds at Bear Creek Regional Park Oct. 23. They organically control weed growth on 20 acres of the park surrounding the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden.