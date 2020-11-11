On Saturday, Nov. 7, conservative activist group FEC United hosted a “Stop the Steal” event in front of City Hall. The event kicked off hours after the Associated Press called the presidential election for Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Speakers at the event included pundit Michelle Malkin and Luey Huey, a former Denver-area Proud Boy. A small counter-protest was staged along Nevada Avenue, which traded chants with the pro-Trump group throughout the afternoon.
Mountain Metro Transit buses altered their route schedule Nov. 5 due to a driver shortage caused by COVID-19. Routes 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 35, 38 and 40 will not run until further notice. All other routes will run on what is typically the service’s Saturday schedule. More at mmtransit.com.
Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc. appealed a preliminary injunction issued by District Judge David Prince. The order was sought by state and Teller County Public Health officials in efforts to secure compliance with COVID-19 protocols. AWMI has held events drawing hundreds of people, which health officials contend led to coronavirus infections and at least one death.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Nov. 4 launched the COVID dial and data dashboards in Spanish: covid19.colorado.gov/estatus-del-condado and covid19.colorado.gov/datos.
A study is underway to devise a plan to replace two railroad bridges on downtown’s south end — over Nevada Avenue (70 years old) and Tejon Street (115 years old). The study is being undertaken in conjunction with the railroad.
The Colorado Author’s Hall of Fame is calling for nominations from the public for authors with ties to Colorado. Nominate your favorite at coloradoauthorshalloffame.org.
Health care, local government, education and business community leaders launched the #SmallActs campaign along with COVID-19 survivors on Nov. 9. The campaign encourages small actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as being the first in a group to mask up, or sitting out social events.
On Nov. 4, 33-year-old Dean Trasente was shot to death by officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department following a road rage incident in which Trasente was allegedly threatening another motorist with a gun on Highway 115. Officers followed him to a dead end near Fort Carson Gate 2, where Trasente exited his vehicle holding a gun. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
A line of vehicles waits for COVID testing at The Citadel mall as positive cases continue to increase throughout Colorado and El Paso County. On Oct. 30, the El Paso County Health Department announced the county would move to “Safer at Home Level 2” status effective Nov. 4, which further reduces capacity in businesses and restaurants.