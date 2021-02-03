Colorado Parks and Wildlife returned five orphaned black bear cubs to the wild Jan 27. The cubs were “denned” on Pikes Peak, where CPW had built two artificial habitats. Once there, the cubs, still tranquilized, were placed in their new homes. Once the tranquilizers wear off, the cubs are expected to explore their new surroundings before returning to their dens and sleeping (called torpor) until spring.
El Paso County Board of Health voted Jan. 27 to waive 2021 licensing fees for full-service retail food establishments, bars and taverns. Likewise, county commissioners voted to waive licensing fees for new or renewed liquor licenses from Dec. 7, 2020 through Dec. 7, 2021, due to the financial impact of COVID-19.
Connect for Colorado (connectforhealthco.com) reopened enrollment in its health care exchange after President Joe Biden issued an executive order to activate Affordable Care Act marketplaces. Coloradans will be able to sign up between Feb. 8 and May 15.
The Cripple Creek-Victor School District will be receiving almost $1.5 million in funding from the state’s Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund to innovate and transform public education. The district will use the grant to create a communitywide “skills to employment” program for both youth and adults.
Verizon announced Jan. 27 its 5G Ultra Wideband service was available in Colorado Springs. The main benefits of 5G include much higher download speed and lower latency.
School District 49 is facing a critical shortage of bus drivers due to challenges posed by COVID-19. The district will cut and combine existing bus routes to provide limited, uninterrupted service.
Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is hosting its annual Winter Adult Reading Program through March 31. The no-cost program encourages anyone who is 18 years and older to set and complete reading goals. Qualified participants will be eligible for prizes.
The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is continuing to experience a downturn in numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2020, COS’ total passenger count was 727,742, representing a 56 percent decrease from 2019.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR)’s mobile veterinary clinic, the Wellness Waggin’, is back on the road after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the Wellness Waggin’ is to help pet owners “who are unable to access basic veterinary care due to economic and geographic barriers by bringing affordable veterinary services to them,” according to a news release. See hsppr.org for the Waggin’s schedule.