Teams from GE Johnson Construction Company and HBA Cares, along with volunteers, built wooden parklets, essentially streetside sidewalk extensions, Dec. 11 so restaurants can provide additional outdoor seating on South Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. Architectural designs were provided by HB&A Architects Inc. and RTA Architects Inc. Restaurants are closed for indoor dining while the county is at Level Red: Severe Risk on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The parklets will allow local restaurants to provide outdoor dining for customers in compliance with state regulations.
Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn was among 126 Republican House members who signed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court Dec. 10 in support of a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The lawsuit came even as all 50 states had certified their results, and Joe Biden has been named the clear winner of the 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit Dec. 11.
Three area businesses, Black Forest Bistro, Mobile Veterinarian Guy and BodyCast Band, have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis and Jill Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, alleging that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions violate First Amendment rights to peaceably assemble, and treat some businesses unfairly.
Officials with El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment announced that Springs Rescue Mission has experienced an outbreak of COVID-19. At least 15 positive cases have been linked to the downtown homeless shelter campus.
Gov. Jared Polis amended the state’s rules Dec. 7 to classify as essential houses of worship and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals, meaning attendance can exceed capacity caps, though attendees must adhere to COVID-19 protective practices such as wearing masks and social distancing.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Western Watersheds Project sued the Bureau of Land Management Dec. 7 and other federal agencies alleging they failed to protect the Gunnison sage grouse from livestock grazing in the Gunnison Basin, where the largest surviving population has been in steep decline.
3G Venture II, which stirred up controversy last year with its noisy Bitcoin operation on Garden of the Gods Road, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to reorganize and work out a payment plan for millions in debt, the Gazette reported.
The city of Cripple Creek announced that it has canceled its popular Ice Fest, which was scheduled for February 2021. The annual ice-carving event draws up to 20,000 people.
Retailer Scheels All Sports, due to open in March in Interquest Marketplace, has stocked the store’s 16,000-gallon aquarium with more than 600 exotic saltwater fish, a popular Scheels attraction. Springs City Council voted in early 2019 to give Scheels a $16.2 million tax incentive for locating here.