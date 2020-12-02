On July 24, 2020, Kelly Bubach, the 57-year-old owner of Urban Steam, a bistro and café, was arrested for unlawful sexual contact by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Bubach has since been charged with two counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of harassment. Former employees of Urban Steam, including Sage Baker and Liz Tippett, who filed formal charges against Bubach, detail complaints of excessive alcohol use, verbal abuse, violent outbursts and inappropriate conduct.
Bubach’s charges come as the restaurant industry, placed under tremendous strain by restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faces an employee-led reckoning over working conditions, hours, compensation and sexual harassment. Colorado Springs has seen protests, organized in part by the Democratic Socialists of America’s Restaurant Organizing Project, at the offices of Republican lawmakers Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Doug Lamborn, urging them to extend unemployment benefits and provide economic relief for the 15.6 million restaurant workers, 54.5 percent of them women, across the country.
In October, workers at the Wild Goose Meeting House picketed over allegations of wage theft and retaliatory firings. As workers have organized to address issues of compensation, many have also turned to address pervasive sexual harassment and sexual assault within the restaurant industry.
“It’s so common,” says Crystal Maher, a 10-year restaurant industry veteran and a member of the DSA’s Restaurant Organizing Project in Austin, Texas. “I would say if you’ve been a restaurant employee for more than a year and you haven’t witnessed or experienced sexual harassment or an assault, then you haven’t worked in a restaurant. There is not one place where it doesn’t happen. Not one. Even the nicest diner and nicest mom-and-pop shop, there’s gonna be a guy in the kitchen that’s going to say the wrong thing because that’s just the culture. It’s not the ’90s where you can just say whatever the fuck you want. It’s a different generation and people are much more comfortable about expressing, ‘Hey this is my boundary and actually I’m not OK with this,’ and actually advocating for themselves. We’re in this weird space where there’s no safe way to do this yet.”
In 2017 Juan Madera published a study on sexual harassment in the restaurant industry in the professional journal Cornell Hospitality Quarterly. Madera found that out of 76 female college students working in the restaurant industry over a three-month period, “20 of them reported at least one sexual harassment incident during one of the months; 23 reported an incident during two of the months; and 33 reported an incident during each of the three months. Over the three months, the women reported 226 incidents of sexual harassment; 112 of the incidents involved coworkers, 29 involved a manager, and 85 involved customers.”
In a 2018 article for the Harvard Business Review, Madera identified three factors that might explain the prevalence of such behavior within the industry — men make up the majority of management in the industry, while 71 percent of wait staff are women, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In addition, the industry tends to maintain a “the-customer-is-always-right” mentality, and the service industry is a “looks industry,” in which “women are expected to use their appearance as part of the service experience,” according to Madera. These factors, combined with the fact that most restaurant employees rely on tips and gratuities, allow sexual harassment to go unchallenged in many cases.
“I’ve been hired just based on a manager being physically attracted to me before,” says Maher. “You know that. You know if you wear makeup on a Friday night, your tips are going to increase. You actually see differences in your money. You’re told you have to be ‘friendly,’ but that’s coded language sometimes for putting up with a lot of inappropriate behavior. As a female bartender, as men get a little more loose with their evening, they’ll also get more loose with basic boundaries. You are expected, in the role of customer service, to just accept that.”
Bubach’s case is unusual because the vast majority of sexual assault cases, both within and outside the restaurant industry, go unreported. The Blue Bench, an organization committed to the elimination of sexual assault, says one out of three women in Colorado will experience an attempted sexual assault. The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, reports that three out of four sexual assaults go unreported.
“Twice as many women will be sexually assaulted as will get breast cancer,” says Joyce Aubrey, the founder and president of Finding Our Voices, a local nonprofit that provides art workshops for survivors of sexual assault. “Look at how much attention we pay to breast cancer. In our culture we have a phenomenon of denying what is unpleasant.”
Aubrey is herself a survivor of sexual assault, and has chronicled her experiences in her book, published under the name Mava Joyce, Beyond Aftershocks: Reclaiming Self After Sexual Trauma. “Like all forms of injustice, this is about power,” she says. “It’s about an imbalance of power. A sexual act is the vehicle, but the real problem is the imbalance of power and people using power over a vulnerable population. We used to say, ‘It’s all about power,’ 20 years ago.”
Aubrey says it isn’t uncommon for survivors not to report their assault. “[Ninety] percent of sexual assault comes from a known offender,” she says. “It’s not strangers. It is someone that you know, and there is a hesitancy. In an employment situation, again, it’s the imbalance of power, just like we saw with Harvey Weinstein. The majority are not going to speak out; most will never speak out.”
Part of the problem within the restaurant industry is a lack of a real reporting mechanism for claims of harassment or abuse. In most workplaces the Human Resources office is generally the entity tasked with dealing with such issues, but in small, owner-operated restaurants, HR is either nonexistent, or handled by the owner.
“Kelly was HR,” says Baker, “everything in the restaurant was run by him.”
Even if employees in the restaurant industry make complaints, they are often dismissed. “You just get accused of being a bitch because you’re not part of the team,” says Maher. “You shouldn’t be made to feel that way. It’s a work environment, and if that happens in like, a tech office, it would be an HR conversation.”
Sexual assault and harassment often have lasting impacts on survivors. Maher suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of an assault she suffered as a bartender. “Since that main thing happened, I haven’t been able to bartend again,” she says. “I have panic attacks if I get behind a bar. I’m actually traumatized by it. It took me getting fired from two jobs to realize that, so I took a position in a restaurant as a hostess, which I’ve never done before. After a decade of experience I was just like, ‘I think this is all I can mentally handle right now.’”
For survivors of sexual assault, such problems are prevalent. “There are so many symptoms,” says Aubrey. “Intrusive thoughts or flashbacks are very common. That’s true even if it is a drug- or alcohol-facilitated assault. The flashbacks or intrusive thoughts are very frightening. Eating disorders are common. Mental health challenges are common. Physical ailments are common.”
Cate Montville, a 21-year-old former Urban Steam employee and current restaurant worker, agrees with Maher. “It [sexual harassment] really is so common in the restaurant industry and it’s so disappointing to see,” says Montville, who has heard similar complaints from other workers. “It’s stuff that flies way too easily and stuff that needs to stop happening.”
Bubach declined to comment for this story, referring the Indy to his lawyer, Cole Presnell of Right Law Group. Presnell also declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Bubach is scheduled for a disposition hearing, where a defendant decides whether to accept a plea bargain or take the case to court, on Dec. 2.
Montville started working at Urban Steam when they were 18. “My first bad experience with Kelly was on my first day or my second day. He was just very verbally abusive. I’d ask him, because I was brand new, ‘Hey, I don’t know how this works. Can you show me?’ He was like, ‘You are so fucking stupid.’ I was kind of blown away.”
According to Montville and other former employees, Bubach was regularly under the influence of alcohol. “Kelly drinks an absurd amount,” says Montville. “Starting very early in the morning, going very late at night, and when he gets drunk he gets particularly physically aggressive. I’ve seen him kick through cabinets. I’ve seen him rip off cabinet doors. I’ve seen him throw glassware. He’ll punch walls. It’s crazy to see how angry he gets. There was one night in particular where I had left a little early because we were slower. I came in the next day to open and there were three cabinets that were broken. A door had been ripped off its hinges, and there were just notes from the other girl who had closed that night, ‘Kelly did this, I’m so sorry. Hopefully he’ll call someone in to fix it.’”
Baker, a 21-year-old former employee who quit because of Bubach’s behavior, also says she endured alcohol-fueled verbal abuse. “There was one time I remember I was closing the kitchen, and I was bending down to wipe the front side of the refrigerator,” she recalls. “He’d been drinking for quite a long time, probably maybe seven or eight hours of drinking so far, and he walks behind me with a glass in his hand. I assume he was trying to be funny, but to me it wasn’t. He said, ‘God damn woman, move your ass!’ Then sort of giggled, and as he walked around me he sort of brushed against me and then he went into the dish pit area.”
Montville and Baker both say Bubach’s behavior escalated from there. “Over the course of the next few months he was just really aggressive verbally,” says Montville, “and then he kinda got into this ‘grooming stage,’ where he would offer to help me and like, be oddly too nice in a lot of ways. At that point Kelly and I were kind of friends. We had a good relationship, and he got so comfortable with me that he started putting his hands on me in ways I didn’t appreciate. He would come up behind me, put his hands on my waist, put his hands on my neck and my shoulders. I would ask him not to do it, but it never ceased happening.”
Baker, herself a survivor of sexual assault, found Bubach’s behavior troubling. “There was a lot of physical touching,” she recalls. “I didn’t feel at all safe with my back to him. Unfortunately, the way the prep kitchen was set up, my back was always to him. There was one time when he came up behind me while I was prepping, and he rubbed his whole body against me. He’d been drinking; he had a cup in his hand. There was one time where I was sitting at the bar — off the clock, I was having my own meal — he came up behind me and kissed me on my head. He would get really close to me, a lot, and always touch me on my back and my shoulders and my lower back. He would also come up behind me and start massaging my shoulders and neck. I did tell him, three times, to stop and to not touch me.”
Baker was persistent in her attempts to set boundaries with Bubach, but claims it was to no avail. “The first time, I was really serious about it,” she says. “I thought giving him a bit more of my personal history with sexual trauma would help him realize that I don’t like to be touched. Especially by your boss. I mentioned a little bit about how, ‘I am trying to heal with all my sexual trauma and if you would be kind not to touch me anymore. I don’t feel it’s appropriate.’ He basically responded with, ‘Oh, OK, I’m sorry. This is a touchy place, so I’m not used to somebody not wanting to be touched.’ I said, ‘OK, I would still not like to be touched and I would appreciate it if you would not touch me because I would like to continue working here.’ He said, ‘OK,’ and about two to three days later he started doing the exact same thing again. He would wink at me, he would brush against me, he would touch me from behind.”
Baker eventually reached her breaking point. “The second time I was pretty irritated,” she says. “I didn’t feel safe at all, so I basically told him, straight-up, ‘You need to stop touching me.’ The third time I asked him to stop was a week or two before I actually decided to quit.”
The decision to quit was harder for others to make. “I worked there for a long time,” says Montville. “I actually quit this June. One of the things that made it so difficult to quit is that Kelly — he’ll act like he values you a lot, and offer you raises and, ‘Oh you’re doing such a good job,’ and then he’ll completely shit on you. It’s just a weird, abusive stepdad situation is kind of how all the employees used to describe it to each other. We’re all this person’s weird little work children that he thinks he can abuse however he wants to. It was a really difficult decision for me to quit. That bar is where I learned how to be a bartender. It’s where I learned how to get really good at doing coffee. It was a huge deal for me, and it’s somewhere I spent some of the most important years of my life. It was such a hard decision.”
Montville’s decision to stay at Urban Steam for as long as they did, despite the work environment, is not an uncommon one. “Nine times out of 10, people just quit and hope it will be better,” explains Maher. “You’ll quit and go to a new job where you’ll get fired and go to a new job, and you get trained to not complain anymore. Eventually you just get conditioned to be like, ‘Well, can I put up with this to keep my financial position secure? Is this the worst thing about this job?’”
Bubach’s behavior wasn’t just limited to current employees. Liz Tippett, 28, who worked at Urban Steam for two weeks in 2018, was visiting their partner who worked there. “I went in to go visit him as a customer. While I was sitting there Kelly came up behind me and he started kissing my neck, and then he whispered in my ear how sexy I was, and that he would love to see me with another woman. While he said that he looked at his girlfriend who was sitting across the room. Then he came in front of me and grabbed my hand and started kissing it, like slobbering on it. I pulled it away and told him to stop. He just laughed and said, ‘It’s so easy to get you flustered.’ I started crying and I texted my friend about it right afterwards. One of the waitresses saw it happen. I told my therapist, but I didn’t report it right away. I just went home.”
Bubach had a reputation for such interactions. “He would vividly describe sex that he had had with his girlfriend and people that they would pick up,” says Montville, “and just stuff that really made me very uncomfortable to hear. He would kind of slyly hint that I should have been there, or, ‘Next time you should come.’”
Multiple sources confirm that Bubach was known to extend such invitations to his employees. “While I was dating another employee, he would invite us over to his house sometimes,” says Montville.
Maher’s experiences have forced her to push for change in the industry. “When I started with the Restaurant Organizing Project it was just constantly talking to employees about, ‘What’s going on with you?’” she says. “The amount of girls I was talking to that were in the 19 to 22 range, and they were telling me stuff that happened to me when I had my very first restaurant job all those years ago and I was just like, ‘No. This is unacceptable.’ Nothing has changed. If anything it’s getting worse.
More people are getting comfortable talking about it, standing up for it, and making businesses realize this is beyond unacceptable behavior and if you want to treat your employees like this, we’re just going to let people know, and then the money can decide. If people want to choose to spend their business dollars with these awful owners who are actively assaulting people.”