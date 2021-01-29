The Air Force Academy's superintendent has ordered a comprehensive review of the school's honor code after 249 cadets were caught up in a cheating scandal after being sent home last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lt. Gen. Richard Clark wants to improve the honor program, the Academy said in a news release, so that the cadet honor code — to not lie, steal or cheat or tolerate anyone who does — is relevant and helps cadets develop character.
In the release, Clark noted how “the Honor Code is not only foundational to the Air Force Academy, but it serves as a guide for cadets to live an honorable life, whether serving in uniform or not.
”Honor serves as one of my fundamental institutional priorities for developing Leaders of Character," he said in the release.
The Academy will work with AF Cyberworx to conduct "a holistic review of the program and hold discussions with senior leaders, stakeholders, alumni, and cadets to see if and how the Honor system could be improved."
As well, the Honor Review Committee will review tenets of the honor program, previous honor assessments, studies, reports and surveys. The panel will study internal processes, structures and activities associated with the Honor Program, such as requirements of those on probation.
“Findings and recommendations are great, but they don’t equal progress until action is taken that results in enduring positive change,” Clark said in the release, which gave no timeframe for the study and resulting recommendations and possible changes.
The review will necessarily examine a cheat scandal that arose after freshmen, sophomores and juniors were sent home in mid-spring semester as the pandemic took root to "protect their health and safety," the release said.
After the unprecedented switch to online learning, 249 cadets were suspected of cheating in various ways.
The infractions were detected through "academic safeguards," and ranged from failing to properly cite sources, to using unauthorized online tutoring websites to receive solutions to exam questions in real time, to completing final exams in small groups.
Investigation began in earnest during the fall semester. Most cadets caught up in the scandal have admitted to cheating and are serving six months of probation and remediation. The others are pending and in various stages of the honor process. More than 90 percent of cadets who go through remediation don't commit honor violations thereafter.
"If earned, remediation provides an opportunity to reset the moral compass and deepen a cadet’s understanding of and respect for the Honor Code," Clark said in the release. "Developing leaders of character is not without life lessons and learning from these mistakes.”
The Academy said an undisclosed number of cadets have been dismissed because of the cheating incidents.
"The Superintendent has complete confidence in the Academy’s academic integrity," the release said. "The Academy continues to evaluate and update temporarily remote academic programs, and is implementing lessons learned to deter future violations. Some examples include enhanced use of technology to monitor for plagiarism and real-time monitoring of websites to identify any unauthorized sharing. In addition, the Academy developed supplemental course content and resources for cadets to enhance learning."
Cheating at the Academy is nothing new and has arisen from time to time. The Indy covered the issue in depth several times, including here: csindy.com/temporary_news/cracks-in-the-code/article_05046254-7e74-54ca-b2c1-7e098faa9e19.html.