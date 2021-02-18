Larry Brock Jr., 53, the Air Force Academy grad arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation's Capitol, needs financial help to pay his legal defense expenses, according to a funding site.
Larry Brock Sr. and Lynda Davison set up the givesendgo.com account (the site bills itself as "The Leader in Christian fundraising") that so far has raised $1,210 of its $20,000 goal.
The site paints Brock, who graduated from the Academy in 1989 and achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring, as a victim of circumstance who had no ill intentions and is "a Christ follower" whose "faith is the most important and central part of who he is." He also reports to a "God of second chances," the site says, calling him a "peacekeeper" on that violent day.
But the government doesn't see it that way.
According to NBC News/Dallas Fort Worth, Dallas FBI Special Agent John Moore testified at a Jan. 14 hearing for Brock, of Grapevine, Texas, that Brock was once fired from a job "for making racist and threatening comments.
"The agent also testified to social media postings by Brock where he said, 'I bought a helmet and body armor for the civil war that is coming,'" the network reported.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer at the hearing read from Brock's Jan. 6 social media posts, which included the statement, "Patriots on the Capitol. Patriots storming. Men with guns need to shoot their way in."
But now, his supporters portray Brock as showing up in Washington, D.C., to protest "what he believed to be a fraudulent election" and to support then-President Donald Trump, but that he "left a little early to find a restroom with plans to continue on to the Capitol building, knowing that is where the peaceful protest would take place."
When he got to the Capitol building, he "noticed that the barricades were opened and uniformed police were waving everyone through," the fundraising site says.
He later "found himself at a main entrance to the building" and entered "as a policman [sic] held the door open." Brock Sr. and Davison maintain he made no violent entry with an intent to commit violence, and that he can be seen on videos on the Senate floor "being a peackeeper" [sic] and asking people to "behave and respect" the Capitol.
"Larry decided it was time to leave as things got more crowded and sought out a uniformed policeman to escort him out," the site states.
It goes on to depict Brock, who news reports described as wearing a combat helmet, bulletproof vest and carrying zip-tie handcuffs, as "an incredible human being" with a "spotless" military record" and "a man who lives a life of intergrity [sic]."
The site continues, "Larry is a Christ follower and his faith is the most important and central part of who he is.... Thankfully we serve a God of second chances."
On Feb. 10, HuffPost.com reported that Brock, like several others charged with insurrection-related crimes, has a history of "abusive behavior."
For example HuffPost.com reported that last September, his ex-wife, Katya, received a message from Brock saying, "Do the right thing and kill yourself already.” Other messages she received: “I have better things to do than speak to a whore”; “Nobody loves you”; “Narcissistic whore.”
Katya Brock told HuffPost.com, "The stuff that he writes to me is brutal." She also said he views woman as "disposable" and abused her during their four-year marriage and three-year separation. The news outlet said it uncovered numerous 911 calls from the couple's home for domestic disputes.
The indictment of Brock says people who know Brock identified him to authorities as participating in the insurrection. The indictment notes he was pictured in videos of having breached Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged Brock with federal crimes consisting of entering a restricted building without authority with intent to impede or disrupt the conduct of government business, and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within a restricted building or grounds with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.
For Mikey Weinstein, founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, of particular note is the assertion of Brock's devotion to Christianity.
Weinstein has long accused the Academy and the military in general of fostering among its ranks fundamentalist Christian evangelicalism, or dominionism, which is described by politicalresearch.org as "Dominionism is the theocratic idea that regardless of theological camp, means, or timetable, God has called conservative Christians to exercise dominion over society by taking control of political and cultural institutions."
Asked to comment on the fundraising site for Brock, Weinstein says via email he wasn't surprised to learn of the fundraising website for Brock.
"One would reasonably surmise that Larry Brock was likely aware of this sectarian, Christian-based fund-raising outreach on his behalf," Weinstein says. "Further, one might just as reasonably conclude that he approves of it and endorses what was written on that site [about being a Christ follower]."
"Indeed, as MRFF has incontrovertibly substantiated for over 17 years (see my January 12, 2021 “Open Letter" to the USAF Academy), the Department of Defense, as a whole, and the USAF Academy, specifically, are vile breeding grounds for an extremely dangerous form of weaponized Christian Nationalism known as 'Dominion Christianity' or 'Fundamentalist Christianity.'"
Weinstein likened Dominion Christianity to ISIS, the Taliban and Al Qaeda and accused its followers of antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, as well as "an overwhelming desire to subordinate the mandates of the United States Constitution to the harsh and self-serving theocratic tenets of this brutal form of Christianity."