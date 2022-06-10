Extra! Extra! Read all about it. World is coming to an end. We're doomed to communism and to serve as lab rats for evil forces planning death camps for the unvaccinated.
These are the news items that appear in the "Miarecki Gazette," a newsletter issued by Sandy Miarecki, an instructor at the Air Force Academy's preparatory school.
The newsletter is reportedly sent to dozens if not hundreds of her friends and relatives. The latest issue from last December reports the Academy has pushed "illegal mandates for experimental injections" to curb the transmission of COVID; that Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, has been charged with crimes by the International Criminal Court; that the COVID vaccines have killed more people than the virus itself; and that "Globalist Communism" is on the march across the planet.
She also declares the 2020 election "100% fraud," and says that's been proven in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, citing the U.S. Election Integrity Plan as a source.
USEIP is a voter intimidation group we've written about, which is populated with election deniers like Coloradan Shawn Smith, who some believe took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
Miarecki also denies that climate change exists, and asserts "the goal is to eliminate all farms and force people to eat fake food...."
Hence, she says in the newsletter that she's purchased an 11-acre "survivalist property" in eastern Texas so she'll be prepared "in case the SHTF [shit hits the fan]."
Here's a section from the newsletter on the country's financial picture:
"In 1871, America was bankrupt after the Civil War, and a deal was struck with the Bank of London and the Vatican. Washington D.C. became a "city-state" corporation. There are only 2 other city-states in the world: the central part of London and the Vatican. Not a coincidence."
She refers people to a conspiracy website to document that Fauci, Bill and Melinda Gates, and others have been charged with genocide in the International Criminal Court at The Hague. That claim has been refuted.
We asked the Academy to comment on the newsletter and whether her contract has been renewed. We will update if we hear anything.
Read the Miarecki Gazette here: