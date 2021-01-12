In an open letter to the Air Force Academy, the Military Religious Freedom Foundation blasted the officer school for its "toxic leadership environment" that allegedly helped produce a graduate seen participating in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, termed by MRFF as one of the "darkest chapters of our nation’s history."
The Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Larry R. Brock, Class of 1989 and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, has been arrested for his alleged role in the assault.
"The simplest search of his social media presence shows him to be an adherent of exactly the kind of religious/political extremism [MRFF has warned of for 15 years at the Academy]," the letter said. "Indeed, the avatar for his now-deleted Twitter handle was a Christian Crusader warrior."
The New Yorker reported Jan. 9 that Brock was charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The magazine described Brock as being "clad in a combat helmet, body armor, and other tactical gear" and carrying zip-tie handcuffs on the Senate floor. He also was among those who allegedly breached House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.
The MRFF letter, signed by foundation founder Mikey Weinstein, a 1977 Academy grad, notes it has campaigned for more than 15 years to combat the "spread of fundamentalist Christian power and supremacy within the US military" and, specifically, by the Air Force Academy.
Examples include the spread of antisemitic flyers and promotion of “The Passion of the Christ” film at the dining hall in 2004, on-campus groups that "coerced misogynistic behavior and encouragement of discrimination against female cadets," and quasi-mandatory Bible studies and other activities that caused some cadets to pretend to be fundamentalist Christians in order to succeed.
MRFF also has accused the Academy of tacit encouragement of homophobia, gay conversion therapy and displays of Christian public prayer in the end zone of Falcon Stadium by the football team.
"We warned you that this radical, right-wing influence found not only at USAFA, but tolerated or even endorsed by senior officers throughout the Air Force, caused a toxic leadership environment and eroded unit cohesion, good order, morale, and discipline," abetted by Rep. Doug Lamborn, (R-CD-5), who sits on the Academy's Board of Visitors, the letter said. "We constantly worried and warned that these seemingly (to some) innocuous events would lead to embarrassment for our Air Force Academy or worse — and that’s exactly what’s happened."
MRFF asserts it knows of three other grads who took part in the "failed coup d'etat," and posed for selfies in "Academy garb."
"The MRFF now calls on the Air Force Academy to not only clearly and publicly condemn the actions of its graduate, Mr. Brock, in the harshest possible manner, but also to call on all other USAFA graduates who attended the insurrection to identify themselves and either turn themselves in to police if they broke the law or disavow the violence and storming of the Capitol—if they, themselves, behaved in an otherwise peaceful manner," the letter states.
In addition, the letter says, an Academy grad, newly elected Republican member of Congress from Texas, August Pfluger, "embarrassed a multitude of fellow USAFA graduates by objecting to the results of the largest and most scandal-free election in American history—and for that he is complicit in encouraging this mob and should be held responsible for the physical and moral damage caused to our Capitol and the Republic."
The letter ends by imploring the Academy to condemn those activities and "work with us to fix it" — meaning its alleged atmosphere of fundamentalist Christian beliefs and advocacy.