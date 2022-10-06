More than 15 years ago, Mikey Weinstein began his campaign to promote religious equality and sensitivity at the Air Force Academy. Since then, he's engaged with the Academy on many occasions to call attention to the institution's alleged favoritism toward fundamental Christianity.
The Indy has written about this issue repeatedly over the years, such as here, here, here and here, as examples.
Now, once again, the Academy is in his crosshairs, having scheduled a mandatory event, Commandant's Challenge, on Judaism's most sacred of holy days, Yom Kippur, which began at sundown Tuesday, Oct. 4, and ended at sundown Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The challenge is an annual event at the Academy focused on military training and teamwork.
The scheduling conflict led Weinstein, who heads the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), to write a scathing attack on the Academy that appeared in dailykos.com, titled "Air Force Academy Again Elevates Jesus and Trashes Jews."
"By scheduling the most important Academy military training event of the semester on Yom Kippur, they’ve made it very clear that they fully endorse and embrace the Orwellian position that, while all faiths are equal, some are just more equal than others," he wrote. "Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the most solemn day of the Jewish calendar (the weekly Sabbath is the holiest). Its date of annual observance is (1) fixed by the lunisolar calendar and, (2) can be easily determined years in advance. The 'Commandant’s Training Day', by contrast, is neither."
He also accused the Academy of an "ongoing, dismal record on unconstitutional, church-state separation violations in support of fundamentalist Christianity" and asked if such a training day would be scheduled on a Christian day, such as Easter.
As noted by Weinstein, the gaffe is notable in light of the school's recent efforts to establish diversity and inclusion training and "spiritual fitness month," which MRFF also criticized as "an insidious codeword for fundamentalist, dominionist, Christian nationalism...."
The decision to schedule the commander's training on Yom Kippur prompted Dean of Faculty Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre to send an email, obtained by the Indy, to faculty calling it "a serious scheduling oversight" and acknowledge that "Obviously, tomorrow’s Commandant’s Challenge should not have been scheduled to overlap with this significant religious holiday."
She blames the issue on a breakdown in "processes" but that "accommodations have been made" for cadets who wished to observe the holy day.
"We are committed to shoring up our academic calendar processes to ensure this issue is not repeated," she wrote.
Asked to comment on all that, Lt. Col. Brian Maguire, director of the Academy's Public Affairs department, said in an email:
"The U.S. Air Force Academy recognizes the importance of the holy days of all faiths. A training event was unintentionally scheduled this week during the Jewish observance of Yom Kippur.
"The Academy’s Academic Year Calendar is developed and maintained through an institutional process that includes input on faith considerations of the cadets. We will correct our processes to ensure this, and mistakes like this, do not happen again.
"The Academy office of Diversity and Inclusion, in partnership with Academy Chaplains, maintains a religious calendar of events in support of this effort. In advance of the training events, religious accommodations were planned and made available to all Jewish cadets wishing to observe Yom Kippur.
"Throughout the year, Academy leadership ensures training requirements are met for cadets of all faiths while also accommodating cadets in exercising their First Amendment rights."
But Weinstein says he doubts it was a simple oversight. To find out more, MRFF has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request seeking communications among Academy personnel about the date on which the Commandant's Training was scheduled.