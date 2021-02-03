Colorado Springs School District 11 has notified all staff members at Mitchell High School that they will be released from their current work assignments at the end of this school year. They will have to reapply if they wish to continue working at Mitchell High School for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The move comes after years of Mitchell High School’s status as a priority improvement school, according to state and district standards. The decision was reached after conversations between the District 11 Board of Education and the Colorado Department of Education.
According to data provided by the CDE, Mitchell High School’s students did not meet Colorado Measures of Academic Success or Pre-Scholastic Aptitude Test state achievement standards — the standardized tests used to measure student achievement — and scored in the lowest 5 percent on Colorado’s school performance framework. Of Mitchell’s student population, 75 percent receive free or reduced lunch, 19 percent are English language learners and 14 percent are students with disabilities, all of which are percentages above state and district averages. While Colorado does not allow for state takeover of schools, Mitchell may turn over day-to-day operations to an external manager if it fails to improve next year.