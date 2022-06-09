UPDATE: Councilor Mike O'Malley says the coins he ordered "were an approved expenditure" from his expense account, and that he handed me one "because you took the time to participate in the Distrit 6 ConnectCOS open house."
ConnectCOS is a transportation plan that covers the entire city and will bring various changes to key roadways.
---------------------------
When I attended a recent open house about a city project, I encountered Colorado Springs Councilor James "Mike" O'Malley.
O'Malley, who retired from the Naval Reserve as a captain and also served in the Merchant Marines, was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Andy Pico, a Navy veteran, in early 2021 after Pico resigned to assume his newly elected position in the State House.
O'Malley then ran for the District 6 Council seat in April 2021 and won a four-year term.
When he was appointed and when he ran and then was elected, I left voice mails and sent him emails seeking comments about his candidacy. He never responded.
So when I encountered him, I thought I'd introduce myself and mention that we're genuinely interested in hearing his thoughts on issues.
He reacted by reaching into his pocket and handing me a "challenge" coin, a tradition used by higher-ranking military personnel to reward an accomplishment and maintain connections with those with whom they've served. (O'Malley didn't say why he chose to give me a coin.)
O'Malley's coin bears his name and "City Council District 6" on one side and "Board of Directors" for Colorado Springs Utilities on the other side. It's weighty, like all challenge coins are.
Well, I couldn't help myself, so I filed a Colorado Open Records Act request and learned O'Malley ordered 300 coins in September 2021 at a cost to taxpayers of $1,302.
The money came from his expense account. Like other Council members, he has $6,000 to spend during the year for all expenses related to official travel on behalf of the city, admissions to dinners and other events he attends representing the city, mileage and other city-related expenses.
While many former military members have served on Council, it's believed to be the first time a Councilor has had a coin forged with their name on it.
Councilor Randy Helms, an Air Force Academy grad who retired from the service as a colonel, hasn't had a coin made, but he has been gifted one of O'Malley's coins, he tells the Indy.
And there's nothing wrong with the practice, he says.
"I don't have any issues doing that," he says. "We spent taxpayer funds on our business cards that we hand out with our contact information. I don't have an issue with spending taxpayer dollars to do that [have challenge coins made]."
Council President Tom Strand, also an Air Force veteran, served as senior lawyer and commandant of the Judge Advocate General (JAG) School in Montgomery, Alabama.
Strand, who doesn't have an O'Malley coin, says O'Malley didn't seek opinions from fellow Council members about the coinage, as far as he knows.
"He did not ask anybody's permission about this," Strand says. "Whether he went to legal folks, I do not know. I would've wanted a legal opinion, because it's unusual and the first time anyone has requested it." We asked the city whether the legal department was asked for an opinion on O'Malley's coins and were told that the department can't disclose such information; only O’Malley "can waive privilege on that type of communication—if it ever occurred," a city spokesperson said.
Strand says common procedure is for members to request permission from colleagues to make out-of-town trips on city business. But the coin issue has never arisen before, he says.
The Council currently contains five members who have prior military service: Strand, Helms, Dave Donelson, Bill Murray and O'Malley.
O'Malley, who works full-time for the U.S. Department of Transportation at Peterson Air Force Base, has missed several Council work sessions where no official votes are taken due to his work status. He was excused for those absences.
He rarely voices comments on issues, and while other councilors have detailed biographical information and some even have recorded a video message to citizens featured on their city website page, O'Malley's bio page looks like this:
We've reached out to O'Malley to ask him why he felt the coin expense was appropriate and under what circumstances he hands them out. We'll update if and when we hear from him.