Eight people will be interviewed on Dec. 8 as a replacement for Andy Pico on the Colorado Springs City Council after he was elected to a state House seat in the November election.
We'd like to tell you more about each applicant, but the city required a Colorado Open Records Act request to obtain the occupations of those who have applied. Since the interviews happen tomorrow (Dec. 8), there wasn't time for a CORA, which generally takes the city three days to fulfill.
However, the city did provide, without a CORA, the candidates' written answers to questions, and some of them are doozies.
For example, one applicant said recreational marijuana shouldn't be allowed because "the residential voters of Colorado Springs have declined to support retail recreational marijuana ..., and it's council's responsibility to respect and uphold that decision."
Ahem — but voters in the city did support Amendment 64, the 2012 statewide measure that legalized RMJ, which represents the only opportunity city voters have been given to weigh in on the question. Councils since then have refused to allow voters to have a say on RMJ, most recently this year, when a measure was barred from the ballot. To be precise, 51.2 percent of voters in Colorado Springs favored Amendment 64 eight years ago.
Here's another candidate's response to the RMJ question: "My perspective on retail recreational marijuana is that it should not be allowed within the city of Colorado Springs. Its legalization sends a message that using illegal substances, as it is still illegal in the eyes of the federal government, is okay. Marijuana is dangerous, especially to young people who are being made to believe that it is okay to use since it is legal." (Emphasis added.)
One candidate, in response to a question of what issues Council District 6 faces and how to address them, wrote, "Start by working with Chamber of Commerce/ Community Leaders to attract more job creating businesses at both entry level and advanced level jobs from high tech, to local companies that can secure Military Contracts and create service sector jobs. Talk to business leaders and implement their ideas."
The city has, however, been doing that for a long, long time. Both Mayors Steve Bach and John Suthers have histories of conferring with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and other community leaders in, among other things, proposing City for Champions, several venues of which are either done or soon to be; expansion of business opportunities at Colorado Springs Airport's Peak Innovation Park; attracting major retailer Scheel's All Sports, which opens next spring; and luring the Amazon distribution center currently under construction near Colorado Springs Airport.
Another applicant, in response to that question, wrote, "Right now the the [sic] main issue is Covid-19 and all the rules and restrictions that have been citizens [sic]. I would get latest virus statistics and hospitalization [sic] and make a [sic] informed decision that best [sic] for residents of District 6."
Yet another candidate's response to the question about District 6 issues went like this: "I would like to address taxes on properties and making the city whole for all. Property taxes rising without enough proposed reasons. We need to address this correctly and reevaluate how we increase property taxes."
Excuse me, but the city has had to get voter permission to raise property taxes since the early 1990s. It hasn't done that in decades, though, because polls show residents are hostile to the idea of property tax hikes. However, voters have taken a shine to sales tax increases, and have approved several at the polls over the years, including for public safety and for parks and open space.
Another candidate, asked about whether he was willing to work full-time for a part-time stipend (Councilors are paid $6,250 a year), wrote, "I work currently full time but if the financial pay is enough to support me as I am currently being compensated for I would be willing to work full-time."
Huh?
Here's another gem: Q. What are your thoughts on the approach the City should take with respect to growth and development?
A. "Our growth and development are tied to our ability to attract industry and create jobs."
See other comments from the candidates here:
To watch interviews with the eight candidates, go to coloradosprings.gov.
A Council spokesperson says Council begins interviews at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 during a special work session. Council is expected to declare its preference at the end of the interviews. That candidate will then be take the oath of office in January when Pico vacates his seat to assume his State House role.