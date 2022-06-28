About 20 years ago, I was just arriving home about 11 p.m. after having watched a fireworks display across town. As I pulled into my driveway, a little dog ran up to my front door. He wasn't quick to flee when I opened the car door.
He needed rescuing. He was afraid and I took him inside, gave him food and water.
His tag read "Lucky," and I quickly discovered by calling the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region that his home was nearby and contacted the owner. Found out, his master left for the weekend, and a friend was supposed to tend to him. But when fireworks started exploding, he was terrified and dug his way out. Lucky's caretaker showed up the next day and he was joyful to be reunited.
Lucky was lucky. Not all dogs find a welcoming safe harbor when they freak out over fireworks.
So the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region wants to remind everyone there are ways you can minimize the impact of frightening fireworks sounds on your pets.
"For animals with noise phobias this holiday can be terrifying as they cannot control their reactions to the loud and unpredictable fireworks," the Humane Society said in a news release.
Signs of noise phobias include shaking/trembling, excessive drooling, barking or howling, trying to hide or to escape the house/yard, refusal to eat, loss of bladder control. If symptoms persist after fireworks are over pet owners should consult their veterinarian.
The days following the Fourth of July are often some of the busiest for stray pet intake at animal welfare organizations across the country due to pets escaping from fear of fireworks.
Here are some tips the Humane Society offers for pet owners to ensure their pets are safe this Fourth of July.
- Keep license and updated identification tags on them and make sure microchip information is up to date. HSPPR responds to an increased number of stray dog calls during the Fourth of July. Keeping their licenses, ID’s, and microchip information up to date and on them at all times helps frightened runaways make it home faster.
- Take them on a walk. Before you leave, and before fireworks start walk your pet so they can have a bathroom break, and express some energy.
- Use a leash or carrier. If you have to go outside while fireworks are going off keep your pet close to you.
- Keep your pets at home. Even if your dog does not have noise phobias, fireworks can cause burns or other serious injuries to curious pets.
- If possible, keep pets in interior rooms. Keep them in a place they feel safe, and use calming music, not the television, to provide distraction.
- Provide them with an “escape.” Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot during loud fireworks. Make sure they have access to a place they feel is their “own.”
- Be fire safe! Do not let your dog go near fireworks, lighter fluid or matches. Sniffing or eating them could cause serious injury.