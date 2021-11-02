A newly formed group that says it's based in Colorado Springs purports to oppose racism but calls the Black Lives Matter movement "a Marxist political organization" and opposes critical race theory.
Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office in April 2021 as a foreign nonprofit entity that was formed in Denton, Texas.
Its registered agent is listed as Ronald Scott Jr. of Monument. Scott, a retired Air Force colonel, holds a leadership role in the American Constitution Foundation, which says on its website its goal is to "restore the Constitution as the governing document of the United States of America." The nonprofit also praises former President Donald Trump as "a champion of western values and classical liberalism," while warning that "Big Banks, Big Media, Big Tech, and Marxists took complete control of the national government [in the 2020 election] and have begun to implement a totalitarian socialist agenda."
STARRS' website features Matthew Lohmeier, an ousted Space Force commander who wrote that demonization of whites will lead to white genocide. Lohmeier drew support from Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs.
In a release dated Nov. 1, STARRS said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit "was established recently to unify and inspire Americans to acquire a deep understanding of the Nation's unique heritage and to develop a lasting love for their country."
STARRS was born of "a small group of interested individuals" who saw the Air Force Academy's football team coaches' video about the BLM movement. In that 3-minute video, Academy coaches and players vow to end racism, saying, "Our mission extends beyond winning," and that they "stand in unity to end racism." Coach Troy Calhoun states, "We aim to tell our country and the world that Black lives matter."
Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Rod Bishop, STARRS board chair and president says in the release, "The video was naive and an unintended endorsement of a Marxist political organization, Black Lives Matter, and we discovered the invasion of this poisonous neo-Marxist ideology was occurring across the Services.”
Thus, a group of retired military and other people established STARRS "to educate on the perils of Critical Race Theory."
CRT is a theory taught at the graduate college level that explains that racism has become engrained in society and has disadvantaged people of color in subtle ways for decades. Opposition to CRT, usually expressed by Republicans and right-leaning voters, has exploded into the K-12 arena, with many school board candidates vowing to eradicate CRT from the teaching of American history, although few, if any, elementary, middle and high schools teach it.
While opposing Black Lives Matter and CRT, the STARRS group asserts they are "leading the fight to eradicate racism and radicalism from our armed forces."
“We are addressing issues to promote unity, not division,” Bishop said in the release. “STARRS seeks to educate military leaders, the men and women that serve, and the American people of the dangers of the cojoined, anti-American ideology of neo-Marxism and Critical Race Theory.”
The release says the group has 3,000 members and is collaborating with other organizations such as the Center for Military Readiness, Flag Officers for America, Take Charge MN, and The Calvert Group, and has a list of 80 other affiliations it's exploring further.
The Center for Military Readiness opposes the service of gay and transgender people and favors limiting the military positions open to women. It's been described as a right-wing organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center and other sources, according to Wikipedia.
Flag Officers 4 America also espouses opposition to CRT and similar aims as the STARRS group.
Take Charge MN, based in Minnesota, describes it mission on its website like this: "Our mission is to inspire and educate black and other minority communities of their full rights and privileges as Americans granted to them by the Constitution. We desire to inspire them to take charge of their own lives, the lives of their children and not to rely on government and politicians for redemption and prosperity."
It also says, "Restoring the two-parent black family should be a priority both locally and nationally. The nuclear family is the bedrock of any society and it has been decimated and ignored in the black community for five decades."
The Calvert Group, according to its website, is "A group of concerned U.S. Naval Academy alumni from the Class of 1969 [that] has organized to raise our voices against the current social trends of critical race theory, diversity, equity, etc., that we believe are negatively impacting the quality of education and product coming out of the Naval Academy, the readiness of our military, and the very fabric and culture of equality and fairness in our nation."
STARRS plans an "Orbit Shot" event for Veteran's Day in Colorado Springs, its release says, as well as an event to mark Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday on Jan. 15 to acknowledge "U.S. military contributions in promoting unity and cohesion."
The release listed the STARRS board founders and leaders as retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Rod Bishop, chairman and president; retired Air Force Col. Ron Scott, vice-chairman and executive VP; retired Air Force Maj. Ron Olds, VP for administration; retired Army Brig. Gen. Chris Petty, VP for external affairs; retired Air Force Lt. Col. Rich Haynie, VP for finance; retired Air Force Col. John Brockman, VP for strategy, and retired Army Col. Sam Thiessen, education chairman. Other board members include Ken Battle, Bruce Davey, Patti Stuart, Brent Ramsey, Mike Rose, Mike Pefley, Dennis Haugh and Wayne Wilkins.
The group and its leader immediately drew fire from the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which took issue years ago with Bishop's use of "the purpose driven life," an evangelical fundamentalist belief system, for service members while he was serving as commander of the Third Air Force.
The MRFF's founder Mikey Weinstein, an Air Force Academy grad, issued this statement:
“The Military Religious Freedom Foundation became aware of the existence of this new STARRS organization only a few hours ago. Notwithstanding that short period of time, the overwhelming indicia and related alarm bells from even a mere cursorial review of the salient aspects of this organization, its leadership and membership, and its associated organizations reveals this group to be a veritable rogues gallery of fundamentalist Christian nationalist villains with whom we have crossed swords in the past years of our civil rights advocacy and activism. Indeed, part and parcel of every foundational aspect of STARRS appears to blatantly evidence the pervasive prejudice, bigotry, evil, base, vile conspiratorial, and ubiquitous ‘hatred of the other’ which is endemic in the former disgraced President Trump, his organization, and acolytes. STARRS appears to be specifically designed to buttress and perpetuate the domination, supremacy, and tyranny of white, straight, male Christian privilege throughout our U.S. military. Our excellent MRFF research team is hard at work reviewing diligently every significant aspect of this nefarious group of ‘constitutional defender pretenders’. We will come out with far more substantive investigation results in the next few days. Stay tuned.”
In an interview with the Indy, Weinstein said, "This organization has all the earmarks of being a pernicious hate group spewing racist and religious superiority to perpetuate the position of straight, white male Christian privilege."
Peter Nickitas, national staff judge advocate for Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, said his organization "supports MRFF 100 percent" on the response to the STARRS group. Nickitas couldn't comment further because he was due in court.
It's unclear why this group is based in Colorado Springs, although El Paso County is dominated by Republicans and has been termed one of the reddest counties in the country. It's also home to several military installations.
We'll update if we hear back from the STARRS group regarding it's choice of Colorado Springs as its base.