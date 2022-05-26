An instructor at the Air Force Academy's preparatory school, who's affiliated with a radical organization that wants to take control of the federal government, boasts that she's filed complaints against the chain of command at the Academy in an effort to "take them down." The Academy, she says, is "a piece of trash now, thanks to the current leadership."
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Sandy Miarecki also is a COVID-19 vaccine refusenik who says she's helped cadets, enlisted personnel and others write religious exemption requests so they can escape taking vaccines that she wrongly claims are not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
She appeared on a podcast in March hosted by the Republic of the united States (RuSA), an outfit the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) considers an antigovernment group.
Asked about all that, an Academy spokesman said via email, "We do not monitor or review employee’s online activity, and can only take action when it is brought to our attention. Any action taken as a result of information would be protected by the Privacy Act, so we can’t provide more details."
Miarecki's activities came to light when she lashed out at the Military Religious Freedom Foundation's (MRFF) op-ed that appeared in the Daily Kos and the Indy. The column, written by former Academy professor and retired Brig. Gen. Marty France, who serves on the MRFF board, asserted that cadets who refuse the vaccine should be expelled and not allowed to serve, because refusing the shot is violating a direct order.
In an emailed message to MRFF, Miarecki falsely said the FDA has not approved a vaccine for COVID and, therefore, cadets shouldn't be punished for refusing it.
She claimed to be a chemistry instructor at the Academy, but MRFF's investigation couldn't validate that she taught chemistry there. She did serve as a contract instructor from 2015 to 2019 and taught physics, MRFF says. She's now a teacher at the prep school.
Miarecki closed her message to MRFF by saying, "So please educate yourself before you go off half-cocked commenting about the situation. A retraction by your organization is certainly in order, but I would bet hard money that you won't do this. Because, as I would suspect, you are in on the scam, probably getting paid off. Military Religious Freedom? My ass. Stop kidding yourselves and the rest of the country with your phoney [sic] name. And stay in your lane."
After France responded to her message with an explanation that COVID vaccines had been approved by the FDA, she wrote back:
"The entire chain of command at USAFA is already under investigation, through DoD/IG [Department of Defense Inspector General] complaints that I formally filed, in addition to Office of Special Counsel complaints. They are fully aware of my efforts to take them down. But go ahead and do whatever you wish. It might actually help my efforts. Your alma mater is a piece of trash now, thanks to the current leadership."
In March, Miarecki appeared on a RuSA podcast, which was billed as "a strategic update from ground zero of the battle to save our military from destruction by the NWO [New World Order]."
The podcast link is accompanied by a photo of Miarecki in uniform.
The military prohibits retirees from wearing the uniform:
• At a meeting of, or sponsored by, an organization, association, movement, or group that the Attorney General of the United States has named as totalitarian, fascist, communist or subversive; that advocates or approves acts of force or violence to deny others their rights under the Constitution of the United States; seeks to change the United States Government by unconstitutional means.
• Except when authorized by the AF/A1, when participating in activities such as unofficial public speeches, interviews, picket lines, marches, rallies or any public demonstration which may imply Air Force sanction of the cause for which the demonstration or activity is conducted.
• At any public meeting, demonstration, march, rally or interview if the purpose may be to advocate, express or approve opposition to the Armed Forces of the United States.
• When it would discredit the Armed Forces.
• While furthering political activities, private employment or commercial interest.
• While working in an off-duty, civilian capacity.
• While participating in civilian court proceedings when the conviction would bring discredit to the Air Force.
During the podcast, Miarecki said she was suspended from the Academy in January for not submitting to COVID testing. When she argued that the orders to be tested, and vaccinated, don't apply to civilian personnel, she was allowed to return to the classroom, she said.
She also noted that by that time, a federal court in Texas had ruled against federal vaccine mandates imposed on civilians.
Miarecki reported that her students were "ecstatic" that she returned to work and that they are "getting a life lesson and a career lesson, and I think it's having the desired effect on our future officers."
Several senior cadets were initially barred from graduating on May 25 because they had refused the vaccine, but the Academy later relented and allowed them to graduate, although they won't be commissioned officers. They also could be required to repay the government the cost of their degrees.
It's worth noting that Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, has introduced a bill, dubbed the Defending Freedom of Conscience for Cadets and Midshipmen Act, that would "protect" cadets and midshipmen from being punished for rejecting the COVID vaccine.
“These young men and women made the patriotic and selfless decision to apply themselves academically and serve their nation at one of our U.S. Service Academies," Lamborn said in a release. "I won’t stop fighting to protect those who protect us.”
Miarecki also asserted on the podcast that those who have received the COVID vaccine "are different now."
"They've given up on things that were important to them," she said. "I wonder if that was the purpose of the vaccine."
Another person on the podcast asserted Russia's war against Ukraine was to spread a worldwide religion called "Chrislam."
RuSA has labeled the Civil War as "civil disobedience," and on the March podcast, one of the participants claimed that "slavery has been around forever" and that slaves wore a ring in their nose or ear signaling they had freely given up their sovereignty and had "asked to be a slave."
The SPLC says groups like RuSA, which include the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers, both far-right militant groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, capitol insurrection, see "the federal government as an enemy of the people and promote baseless conspiracy theories generally involving a secret cabal of elites seeking to institute a global, totalitarian government – a 'New World Order.'" They also believe they legally can avoid paying taxes, which they consider illegitimate.
The SPLC reports the FBI labeled the sovereign citizen movement, of which RuSA is considered a part, as a "domestic terrorism" movement in 2011.
RuSA's former president, James Timothy Turner, acted as the group's self-appointed leader for years and asserted the legitimate federal government ended at the onset of the Civil War and never returned. What exists today, he's said, is a “corporation intent on forcing liberty-loving patriots into financial slavery," the SPLC says.
"By 2011, RuSA claimed a presence in nearly every state, with members serving as national 'senators' and 'representatives' to its so-called government in transition," the SPLC says.
In 2012, Turner was indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the federal government, attempting to pay taxes with a fictitious financial instrument, attempting to obstruct an Internal Revenue Service investigation and other tax-related criminal charges, SPLC reports. He was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
One of the speakers on the March podcast in which Miarecki participated referred to Turner as a "political prisoner."
The Academy declined to address specific questions submitted by the Indy, such as whether someone who publicly disparages the Academy is allowed to remain employed there, as well whether there would be any action taken for her photo in uniform on the RuSA website.
People who posted eight years ago on an online message board that was labeled "Republic for the united States (RuSA) Fruitcake Extravaganza" were dismissive of the group, with one saying "the insanity level [is] just surreal."
But Mikey Weinstein, an Academy graduate and founder and CEO of MRFF isn't laughing.