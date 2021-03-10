election bug

The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado announced March 9 that four incumbents are among those endorsed in the Colorado Springs City Council race, which will be decided at the April 6 city election.

The AASC's choices:

District 1 — Dave Donelson

District 2 — Councilor Dave Geislinger

District 3 — Council President Richard Skorman

District 4 — Councilor Yolanda Avila

District 5 — Karlie Van Arnam

District 6 — Mike O'Malley

Four of those six also won endorsements from the Indy. Read more about those choices here.

About its selections, the Apartment Association said in a release: "AASC supports candidates with goals and a clear vision of how to address the many challenging issues facing Colorado Springs. Our leadership feels it is important to get the right mix of talent to continue to move our city forward."

The endorsements were based on meetings with the candidates and their answers to a questionnaire.

