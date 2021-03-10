The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado announced March 9 that four incumbents are among those endorsed in the Colorado Springs City Council race, which will be decided at the April 6 city election.
The AASC's choices:
District 1 — Dave Donelson
District 2 — Councilor Dave Geislinger
District 3 — Council President Richard Skorman
District 4 — Councilor Yolanda Avila
District 5 — Karlie Van Arnam
District 6 — Mike O'Malley
Four of those six also won endorsements from the Indy. Read more about those choices here.
About its selections, the Apartment Association said in a release: "AASC supports candidates with goals and a clear vision of how to address the many challenging issues facing Colorado Springs. Our leadership feels it is important to get the right mix of talent to continue to move our city forward."
The endorsements were based on meetings with the candidates and their answers to a questionnaire.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you have an item of interest for the April 6 election, send it to zubeck@csindy.com