Back in January, we wrote about Meadows Pointe Apartments where Colorado Springs police had responded to various calls — including for suspected drug deals — 361 times in less than a year.
The complex, in the 200 block of East Arvada Street, was found to have dog feces on the premises, including inside, and seemed to be a de facto shelter for homeless people. One resident, Jim Coonradt, said they flock there because the outside doors are secured with combination locks for which the codes are easily obtained from residents. While an Indy reporter visited in January, Coonradt chased off a couple of homeless men who were hanging out in the laundry room.
Meadows Pointe is a more-affordable complex that charges monthly rents of $848 to $868 in a market where rents average upwards of $1,200.
Coonradt has complained to the city's Neighborhood Services code enforcement divisions repeatedly over the months and years. Other residents have complained also about such things as cockroach infestations. But the city has yet to issue a citation.
The city could but hasn't issued a $500 fee for chronic noncompliance through the city's Housing Code, which aims to protect the "public health, safety and general welfare and to provide a healthful, sanitary and clean environment for the residents of the City.”
Instead, the city keeps giving the complex's owner, Meadows Pointe LLC of Lakewood, which owns seven other properties in Colorado Springs, more chances.
City spokesperson Kim Melchor says in an email, "Neighborhood Services has continued to address the common area complaints with the property owner to bring them in compliance, and in that effort three reinspection fees have been issued to date on this particular complaint for a total of $300."
Reinspection fees, she says, "encourage property owners/management to resolve complaints in a timely fashion.... The ultimate goal being quick resolution of the case for the benefit of the complainant."
She further notes that complaints regarding unauthorized vehicles and repairs to a bathroom shower have been resolved, while a complaint about the common areas remains under investigation.
"Property management is contending with the local homeless population trespassing onto the premises frequently," Melchor says. "Property management is working with the Watch Commander and Crime Prevention Officer assigned at the Gold Hill Substation to address this issue."
After living there for more than 12 years, though, Coonradt says he's had enough and is moving out. Besides, after he complained about criminal activity and lack of security recently, he says he was given 30-days notice to leave.
"Tonight I went out into the hallway and there was feces of some sort in the corner of the hallway underneath the stairs. And all around it is roaches," he wrote to the Indy in an email on May 6. "Crazy."
He added, "I just don't understand how this is even possible. This place has gone to hell. I can't get out soon enough. Nothing has changed and it is getting worse."
But Coonradt is having trouble finding housing in his price range, and hasn't been able to qualify when he does apply? Why? "As a delivery driver I make most of my money from tips," he says. "And when the prospective landlord asks for 'verifiable income' that is hard to prove."
His employer didn't want to provide him a letter to prove his income, Coonradt says.
Though he'd like to stay in Colorado Springs, he feels out of options, so he might be forced to return to his home state of Iowa to reconnect with his family.
"But I have been here for 26 years now and wasn't planning on up and leaving the state," he says. "But this place has changed and not really for the better."