The Colorado Enterprise Fund, in partnership with Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, is now accepting applications for a small business grant program.
Grants will max out at $7,000 each. Funds are available for restaurants, bars, caterers, movie theaters and gyms in El Paso County that can provide evidence of at least a 20 percent loss of revenue since March 26, 2020, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
Businesses that received funding from the previous round of El Paso County Small Business Relief Grants, a Small Business Relief Program from any city or town, the federal Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, or other relief program, are eligible to apply and receive awards.
Applications can be submitted online through Jan. 29.
For more information on eligibility requirements, a comprehensive list of FAQs and further details on the grant program, visit coloradoenterprisefund.org/PikesPeakSmallBusinessReliefProgram.