City Council is seeking to appoint someone to fill a partial term of Councilor Richard Skorman, who resigned from the Colorado Springs City Council effective later this year to focus on his businesses.
Following this 15-month appointment, a 2-year term for District 3 will appear on the April 2023 Municipal Election ballot. At this time, the appointed Councilor could run for re-election.
Applicants must be from District 3, the southwestern district, and be at least 25 years old. They also must have lived in Colorado Springs for one year before being appointed and maintain a residence in the district, as well as be a United States citizen.
See the district map here.
The application period opens at noon tomorrow, Nov. 10, and close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Find the application here.