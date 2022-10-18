You can start watching your mailbox for your Nov. 8 election ballot.
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office mailed about 453,000 ballots to all eligible, active registered voters for the 2022 General Election. The Clerk's Office says in a release that ballots should arrive by Friday, Oct. 28.
“Elections are incredibly important as the mainstay of our democratic system,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a release. “We know the citizens of El Paso County are anxious to be involved in determining the direction of our country, state, and local community and by voting they can accomplish that goal. I encourage people to embrace their civic responsibility to vote in the election and make their voices heard.”
Voters will elect candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State Senate and State House, governor, secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer.
Also on the ballot are candidates for local races, including clerk and recorder, treasurer, assessor, sheriff, coroner and county commissioner. Town of Monument also will elect a mayor and council members.
Voters also will find a raft of state and local ballot measures on the ballot.
See the Sample Ballot available online.
You can return your ballot by mail or via 39 secure 24/7 ballot drop-box locations throughout the county. Most voters live within a 15-minute drive of one of these locations. If returning your ballot by mail, make sure you place the standard 60 cents postage on the ballot.
The Clerk’s Office recommends that voters do not return their voted ballot by mail after October 31. All voted ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline won't be counted.
Any voter needing a replacement ballot, or other in-person services may visit the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at the Citizens Service Center at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road. Additional Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) will open Oct. 24, with a total of 37 VSPCs opening in phases by Election Day. A full list of locations along with hours of operation can be viewed here.