Ben Carson will speak to Air Force Academy cadets about character and leadership at an upcoming symposium.
Carson, who ran for president years ago, served in former President Donald Trump's administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development, after Trump labeled him as having a "pathological disease."
Carson has been vilified over the years for a variety of his positions, such as on homosexuality being a choice, and a list of other bizarre statements. Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, also has promoted unproven remedies for COVID-19.
He also has said poverty is "a state of mind," and that housing for the poor shouldn't be too comfortable.
Regardless, he's headlining at the Academy's 29th Annual National Character and Leadership Symposium Feb. 24 and 25.
To which AFA graduate Mikey Weinstein, one of the Academy's harshest critics, including for its sketchy history of inviting certain people to speak at the symposium, like this case and this one, had much to say.
Asked to comment on the Academy's choice of Carson, Weinstein, founder and CEO of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, says via email:
"So once again the U.S. Air Force Academy is honoring a flaming fundamentalist Christian nationalist, this time Ben Carson, with an invitation to its ‘National Christian Leadership Conference'. Carson will fit in just fine with the long list of past Christian extremists who have been feted as speakers at this now well discredited Academy event. Carson has an established record of (1) espousing ridiculous treatments (hydroxycholoroquine) to combat COVID , (2) essentially spitting on the Constitution by publicly denigrating its separation of church and state mandates, and (3) effusively and nauseatingly serving as a lickspittle, glad-hander for the author of the January 6, 2021 Capital [sic] Hill insurrection (Trump) and ‘thanking God for Donald Trump’ in public prayers to boot. I could go on with innumerable other shameful examples of Carson’s iniquities but I have a better suggestion. Why doesn’t the Air Force Academy just drop all pretenses and simply invite Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani to speak?!"
We've reached out to the Academy for a reaction to Weinstein's criticism and will circle back if and when we hear something.
Meantime, it's true that Carson has a compelling rags-to-riches story to tell of his rise from poverty to become a successful doctor.
Speakers at the symposium also include Simon Sinek, author and speaker; Robert Woodson, president of the Woodson Center; Annette Gordon-Reed, author and professor of history, faculty of Arts & Sciences, Harvard University; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.; Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations, Gen. David Thompson; Commander, U.S. Transportation Command, Gen. Ovost; Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón “CZ” Colón-López; and Airmen who flew evacuation missions out of Afghanistan.
Bios for those and other speakers are found here.
One speaker who's sure to draw a crowd: George Takei, actor and author and Star Trek TV and movie star, whose family was forced into a U.S. internment camp during World War II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.