Ben Carson, in a nearly hour-long keynote address to Air Force Academy cadets, gave a roadmap for success that includes courage, innovation, leadership and a relationship with God.
Speaking during the National Character and Leadership Symposium on Feb. 22, Carson laced his remarks with personal anecdotes to demonstrate how he overcame growing up in poverty in a single-parent household to become a world-renowned brain surgeon and, during the last presidential administration, the director of Housing and Urban Development.
He ended his remarks with a response to the only question allowed at the end of speech: How did God speak to him?
In response, Carson depicted himself early in life as having a hot temper, which led to violence multiple times: He smashed a person in the head with a rock; he nearly dealt a blow with a hammer to his mother, stopped only by when his brother caught his arm before it fell, and he tried to stab another person in the abdomen with a knife, which was deflected by a large belt buckle.
At that point, he said, he knew he was out of control. "I was trying to kill somebody over nothing," he said.
So he prayed and told God he couldn't control his temper. He noticed a Bible nearby opened to Proverbs. He read passages about anger and conquering it.
"During those hours [with the Bible]," he said, "God revealed to me that I was always angry because I was selfish [and to] take yourself out the center of the equation and let it be about someone else. That was the last time I ever had an angry outburst. When God fixes you, He fixes it from the inside. That was the way God really touched me and helped me realize that I never needed to be alone....
"I believe truly it is the reason that our nation excels the way it does," he said, adding that the Constitution speaks of rights given "by our creator," the Pledge of Allegiance contains the words "under God," and the courts and money bear the adage, "In God We Trust."
"We need to make it clear it's OK to live by godly principals," he said. "If we do that, we will have one nation, under God, indivisible."
Earlier in the speech, he spoke of his decision, as a surgical resident, to break the rules by taking a man with a brain hemorrhage into surgery because an attending physician couldn't be located to do the procedure.
He'd never performed the surgery himself, but "he was literally dying before my eyes."
Should he take the man to the OR and do an operation he'd never done before and end his career? Or should he admit him to the ICU and let him expire?
"I asked God to give me wisdom," Carson said. "I felt perfectly calm. I went to the operating room. Today, that young man is a child psychologist. I never got in trouble. In fact, I was praised for making the right decision. Sometimes you have to ask God for that wisdom and not think about all the different protocols. What is more important? A person’s life or following the protocols? But you also have to make sure you know what you’re doing. It doesn’t do any good to ask God if you don’t know what you’re doing."
He dismissed the notion that people are victimized by society, saying if anyone could have asserted themselves as a victim, it was his mom. She grew up in a large family stricken by poverty, married at 13 and moved to Detroit with her husband, a factory worker, who later was discovered to be a bigamist. She divorced him and moved to Boston to live with relatives where she worked as a domestic from 5 a.m. until midnight.
It was where a 9-year-old Ben Carson contemplated his life ahead through the prism of gangs, unending police sirens and murder.
His mother observed when she was cleaning houses that her successful employers had lots of books but rarely watched TV. Thus, she forced her two sons to read books, a watershed moment in Carson's life.
"I went from the bottom of the class to the top of the class," he said, earning the nickname "bookworm."
While some people claim racism and other obstacles prevent them from becoming successful, his mother turned away those arguments, he said. "She was always saying if anybody else can do something, you can do it, too.
"It doesn’t matter what socio-economic group they are born into, if they get a good education, they can write their own ticket," he said. "We should not allow ourselves to fool ourselves that we are each other’s enemies."
Carson advocated for more inclusive history lessons to help shift Black people's aspirations from playing sports as a pathway to wealth to getting a good education.
He then recited a litany of Black people in history who have had profound impacts on society through revolutionizing shoe-making, inventing the street sweeper, inventing refrigeration for trucks later adapted for trains, planes and boats, designing traffic signals, inventing the underwater cannon. On example was Elijah McCoy, who invented the automatic lubrication system that revolutionized vehicles and heavy industrial equipment and led to the phrase "the real McCoy" when industrialists refused to buy cheaper substitutes.
"We’ve got people like David Duke saying 'the real McCoy' and he doesn’t even know who he’s paying homage to," he said, referring to the white supremacist and Ku Klux Klan leader.
Carson said the same litany of contributors could be cited for any nationality in this country. "Our diversity is not a problem. It is a strength. We should not let anybody make it into a problem. It is one of the things that makes America into a great place," he said.
"Who would want to go to the National Aquarium if every fish was a gold fish?" he said. "We should be pleased that God he gave us variety. That shows that he was merciful, quite frankly."
Carson digressed into political territory by predicting that homelessness would get worse due, in part, to rising energy costs after the nation became energy independent under then-President Donald Trump, he said. Killing the Keystone pipeline, he said, helped empower Vladimir Putin and "emboldened him to do things that are quite immoral and haven't been done on such a large scale since World War II where you go and trample people..." (Putin's Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 22.)
He noted the Constitution is a tool provided by the founding fathers to constrain government, which he said naturally grows and dominates society.
"That’s why they had to give the people the tool," he said. "In order for the people to exercise that tool, they must be responsible, alert and a well-informed and educated populace. As John Adams said, our Constitution was designed for a moral and religious people and is wholly inadequate for the governance of any other."
He ended his speech by citing findings by Alexis de Tocqueville in his 1835 book Democracy in America that exalted religion as the key influence in inspiring Americans to win the American Revolution and give citizens a keen sense of right and wrong.
"America is great, because it is good," Carson told cadets. "It’s up to your generation to be good. We don’t have to be like everybody else. We are not everybody else. This is America, a stabilizing force in the world, an example for the world. When we don’t show leadership, bad things happen throughout the world.
"It's going to require courage," he said. "Remember, we can’t be the land of free, if we’re not the home of the brave."
Cadets gave Carson a standing ovation.