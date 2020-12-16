The board of Great Outdoors Colorado, a program that uses Colorado Lottery funds to support parks, trails and wild areas, committed $1 million to the city of Colorado Springs and its Generation Wild of the Pikes Peak Region (GWPPR) coalition, which “serves residents of Southeast Colorado Springs and engages youth and families in enriching, culturally relevant outdoor experiences,” according to a news release.
The funding is part of GOCO’s Generation Wild program, which supports locally based coalitions that work to break down barriers to the outdoors. This funding will allow the coalition to offer new programming, in addition to “providing additional training for partners in topics related to diversity, equity, and inclusion so they can better connect with community members,” the release says.
The GOCO board also awarded two grants totaling $45,950 to other projects in El Paso County. The city of Manitou Springs received a $25,050 grant for a sustainability project on the Paul Intemann Memorial Nature Trail. And the city of Colorado Springs received a $20,900 grant for noxious weed treatment at Garden of the Gods and Rock Ledge Ranch.