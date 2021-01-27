Steve Handen and others in the Bijou Community have proposed that Ithaka Land Trust repurchase 411 W. Bijou St., called the Bijou House, and deed the property to the Bijou Community via Mesa Housing, Inc., a nonprofit run by Handen.

The proposal calls for maintaining the property for housing for the poor and the columbarium on that same property in perpetuity.

The proposal comes on Jan. 27, the same day the Indy published a cover story, Price of Progress, outlining Ithaka's switch in focus from housing the poor to social programs designed to transition low-income people to market-based housing.

Ithaka had earlier invited Handen and others from the Bijou Community, formed in the 1980s and '90s, to propose a solution to the columbarium where several people's ashes are buried.

The columbarium is the site of the "longest night of the year" memorial service to honor homeless people who have died. "My heart is broken when I think of a big tractor going in and plowing the whole thing up," Handen tells the Indy by phone.

Ithaka has been on a campaign that's resulted in selling off roughly half of its 21 properties to a developer, who remodels and rehabilitates the houses and rents them for higher rents. The nonprofit also plans to sell all but two of the others as well in the exclusive deal with West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter Drew Gaiser and Colorado Springs firefighter Ryan Royal.

Handen, Ithaka's founder and director for nearly 20 years, until 2000, now runs Mesa Housing, Inc., a nonprofit that owns three homes where homeless men are housed.

He and others who worked with and for Ithaka over the years and were housed by the nonprofit oppose the sales, which Ithaka's director Anjuli Kapoor says will help fund a low-income complex to be built southeast of downtown at the former El Paso County Public Health Building, 301 and 305 S. Union Blvd.

Asked if he thinks his proposal has much of a chance, Handen says, "I'm a man of faith. Of course, it's got a chance. These developers are men of conscience and want to help the poor. It shouldn't even be an issue. They should just let the dead rest in peace. We would return the Bijou House to three nice affordable apartments."

Handen's letter to the Ithaka board:

I am responding to your request for a proposal from the Bijou Community about the Columbarium. It has taken more time than I anticipated to gather everyone’s opinions.

Unanimously, the Bijou Community felt that instead of moving the Columbarium, the house itself and its side yard should be donated to the Bijou Community. Our response is probably more complicated than you might have anticipated but it is achievable.

Ithaka would return the purchase price to the developers and then give the property to the Bijou Community. Obviously this will depend on the philanthropic sentiments of the developers. We understand that Anjuli has a close relationship with them and would be able to persuade them to sell it back. If the developers wanted a reasonable premium added to the original sale price the Bijou Community could help subsidize that.

The property would be transferred with a deed restriction requiring the return of the property to Ithaka (or its successor or similar organization) when and if the Bijou Community could no longer care for it. The change of ownership of the property to [sic] would require the unanimous consent of the Mesa House Board of Directors.

As a primary condition of any change of ownership, the deed restriction would include the reverent disposition of the Columbarium to a location agreeable to Mesa House Board of Directors.

Clearly, this is a proposal not a legal document. Any arrangement would have to be put in legalese by a Real Estate lawyer and properly filed.

While this proposal may be surprising to you we would love to have a face to face discussion with your board outlining its fairness to the poor of our city.

We await the decision of your Board.

The Indy has reached out to Kapoor, the board and Gaiser for comment on the proposal. We'll circle back when we hear something.