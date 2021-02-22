Members of the Bijou Community, a tight-knit peace and justice group that provided housing to the poor for decades, is seeking an answer to its question about regaining control of one of its houses as posed several weeks ago.
It also asks Ithaka Land, formerly Ithaka Land Trust, to change its name again to more accurately reflect a change in mission from housing the poor to providing transitional housing to help low-income people become independent.
The issues arose after the Indy published its Jan. 27 cover story revealing the land trust sold half its properties to one developer without accepting bids or obtaining appraisals, sold some below market value as reported by the El Paso County Assessor's Office, and then floated loans to that developer, a Denver area firefighter.
A few days later, Steve Handen, who created the Ithaka Land Trust in the 1980s, sent a letter to the Ithaka board, asking it to sell the Bijou House, 411 W. Bijou St., to the Bijou Community for use to shelter the poor, and include a columbarium located on that property where homeless and friends of the homeless are buried.
That house was sold to COS Holdings 2 LLC, an entity controlled by West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter Drew Gaiser, on Oct. 8, 2020, for $315,137, which was below the market value listed by the Assessor's Office of $336,516. (Ithaka's director Anjuli Kapoor has said Ithaka properties are in need of major maintenance, lowering their values.)
In his latest letter, sent Feb. 22, Handen says, "We would like to have an answer this week so we can proceed. As you know there are people working in the Bijou House daily. Perhaps you have already decided what to do with the house and just forgot to tell us."
He also says he's requested a meeting in person with Ithaka personnel but "to no avail," and accuses it of being "obsessively secretive for a non profit group trying to gain community acceptance and recognition."
We reported on Handen's first letter and the issue of secrecy here.
Regarding a name change, Handen wrote, "Every day you drift further and further from the original vision of Ithaka. Today it is barely recognizable as the Ithaka Land Trust. You have already changed the name once - so another change would be easy."
He's referring to Ithaka's recent move to modify the name to Ithaka Land.
Handen then reminds the board and Kapoor that a donor gave "millions" to Ithaka Land Trust some years ago, but not to "a different group with a new name and a new mission."
We've asked the board chair, Amner Carmona Molina, and Kapoor for a comment, and will update if and when we hear back.