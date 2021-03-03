March 3, the Indy told the story of a woman, Edith Disler, who stood up to the county and a developer and prevailed in a case involving Black Forest Park subdivision.

After our press deadline, El Paso County Planning and Community Development Director Craig Dossey let us know that developer Matt Pickett wants to talk.

"Mr. Pickett has reached out to our department and has expressed a desire to cure the violation," Dossey says via email. "We have scheduled a meeting with him the week of March 8 to discuss the various options he has for curing the violation."

Dossey says he hopes to provide a path forward after the meeting, so we'll update when we hear something.

Meantime, Disler, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, notified county planning of her "desired end state" for the subdivision, which includes:

• Demolition of two houses and restoration of property topography and timber, and proper zoning lot size for 5-acre lot zoning and house density.

• Those two properties ceded to a neighbor to achieve conformity with zoning.





• The 3/4-acre graded lot ceded to the owner of property for the house recently completed in that area, achieving conformity with zoning laws.