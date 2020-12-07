At Briarhurst Manor in Manitou Springs, the Christmas trees, wreaths and collection of nutcrackers remain nestled in storage boxes this holiday season.
There's no reason to haul them out, because indoor dining has been banned as positivity rates for COVID-19 have climbed to levels that threaten to overwhelm hospital capacities.
While the Briarhurst usually hosts 25 to 30 holiday parties at its historic mansion near Fountain Creek, this year it's dark.
"Restaurants that do events have been hit particularly hard, because we weren’t able to have Easter, Mother’s Day, and for Thanksgiving, we did something considerably smaller than we would normally do," said the Briarhurst's Janice Montoya.
Rather than serving up to 400 people, this year only 61 showed up for Thanksgiving dinner, she says.
"We were hesitant to take as many reservations as we could have, so we stopped taking reservations," she says. "So then, we had a whole bunch of cancellations from people who were too nervous [about the pandemic]."
Montoya says the Briarhurst's attempts to offer food for curbside pickup, starting in June, didn't gain traction. "It never picked up enough to make it cost effective to open our kitchen."
Other venues across Colorado Springs report holiday parties that businesses usually host for their staffs have cancelled.
At the Hotel Eleganté, which usually hosts up to 75 Christmas parties, the ballrooms and dining rooms will be vacant.
"I’m just trying to manage through an ever changing environment," says general manager Ed Okvath.
"We booked a bunch of Christmas parties," he says. "They're all cancelled now."
As the positivity rate here surged to 15 percent, El Paso County entered the Level Red on the COVID-19 dial. That meant indoor dining was discontinued, with delivery or curbside pickup allowed; bars closed; offices and gyms at 10 percent occupancy; and schools operating under a hybrid of remote and in-person learning.
Okvath says the Eleganté has catered a few gatherings, and prepared 400 meals for pickup at Thanksgiving. "We're trying to learn how to facilitate this," he says.
"With current situation, people aren’t gathering together much at all," he adds.
He forecast the hotel would see a 70 percent drop in food business alone in December. "That gives you some idea of the effect it's had," he says, adding the hotel still employs nearly 100 full-time workers, "but it's difficult."
A third of those parties that had already booked have moved their functions into the first quarter of 2021, another third are eyeing a date in the second quarter and a third cancelled altogether.
Michelle Benson, director of sales at The Pinery, says at least half of the 40 to 45 holiday parties the venue had booked cancelled. Then, with the ban on indoor dining, the others can't happen.
"We’ve cancelled everything right now," she says. "We’re losing revenue and staff."
Benson says some businesses who had to cancel staff holiday parties are giving gifts to employees instead. Others hope to reschedule.
Others, the Indy among them, are doing on-line parties with pickup food boxes.
Dani Barger with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC says via email the Chamber will comply with El Paso County Public Health’s guidance by not holding a holiday party for its personnel and advising others not to. "We will definitely not celebrate in person," Barger says, adding the Chamber is considering a Zoom meeting or a gift exchange that involves giving to philanthropic causes.
All three of the party venues the Indy spoke with expressed confidence they would weather the pandemic storm.
But, as Montoya says, she'd welcome some help in keeping the wolf from the door.
"We’re just hoping, praying they pass the second stimulus," she says, referring to Congress, which is weighing a $908-billion bill that would likely renew jobless benefits and fund a second round of “paycheck protection” subsidies to businesses.
"I wish they had done it months before, because then everyone could afford to hunker down and get the numbers down. Even though we have no indoor dining we still have utility bills to pay. We've got to keep the pipes warm so they don’t freeze."
