The 2021 city election ballots are to be mailed today, March 12. Voters will decide six of nine seats on City Council and vote on a charter amendment that would allow ballot measures to exceed 30 words.
Voters must mail in their ballots or return them to a drop-off location by 7 p.m. April 6. For candidate information, ballot drop-off locations, a sample ballot and other voter information, go here.
To check out the candidates, go to the Indy website dedicated to election news.
Donations have poured in to Citizens for Accountability, a political action committee run by a Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC official, Rachel Beck, to campaign in favor of Issue 1, which would allow ballot title language to exceed 30 words.
Among those donating to the cause: G.E. Johnson Construction, $10,000; AA Construction, $4,000; Classic Homes, $5,000; Jack Damioli, CEO of The Broadmoor, $2,000; Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Local 5, $2,500; The O'Neil Group Co., $5,000, and Schmidt Construction, $4,000.
Mayor John Suthers gave $200, as did his chief of staff Jeff Greene.
The PAC paid $10,000 to WPAi, a digital media company based in Washington, D.C.
In a message to members, the Chamber wrote, "When you're asked to vote for something, you deserve a clear and thorough explanation. Limiting ballot language to just 30 words isn't enough space to give voters a clear and thorough explanation of what they are voting on. Removing the 30-word restriction will allow Colorado Springs voters to have the details of how our tax dollars will be spent. Colorado Springs is the only Colorado city with this outdated limit."
Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters PAC gave $1,000 each to Richard Skorman and Yolanda Avila, who are seeking second terms in districts 3 and 4, respectively.
It previously gave $5,000 to David Noblitt, a firefighter seeking the northern District 2 seat.
Consumer Fireworks Safety Association PAC of Tacoma, Washington, gave $250 each to these Council candidates: Jim Mason in District 1; Dave Geislinger in District 2; Skorman in District 3; Nancy Henjum in District 5, and Mike O'Malley in District 6. No donation was made in the District 4 race.
The PAC, chiefly funded by the American Promotional Events Northwest Inc., also gave $2,000 to Invest in COS, a PAC that has not yet filed a report in this year's city election.
Avila, facing Regina English in her bid to retain her seat representing the Southeast sector, picked up $2,000 from Property Management Trust Account, Nor'wood Limited Inc., an entity controlled by Nor'wood Development Group, the region's biggest developer, according to the latest campaign finance filing due March 15 which covers the period from Feb. 25-March 10.
Most of Avila's donations are small, less than $100, though she also received a $1,000 contribution from Kathy Loo, local philanthropist and businesswoman.
Avila reports having $23,029 cash on hand as the campaign enters its final three weeks.
Property Management Trust Account also donated $5,000 to Skorman's campaign, according to his latest campaign finance report.
The report also shows a $2,000 donation from Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli, downtown business owners and developers.
With three weeks to go in the campaign, Skorman has $31,354 cash on hand.
Others who have swept up considerable campaign money are Henjum, Dave Donelson in District 1 and Matt Zelenok in District 5.
