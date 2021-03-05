Jim Mason, City Council candidate in District 1, will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
During the Town Hall, Mason will share some of his strategies for a "safer, stronger" Colorado Springs and answer questions submitted by the community.
"Listening to his constituents is a top priority," his campaign said in a release. "It is important to him to listen now, and he is committed to continued listening should he be elected to City Council."
To register go here.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mason is among those endorsed by the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs for City Council. Six Council members will be elected in the April 6 city election.
He received $5,000 for his campaign from the HBA's political action committee, and another $5,000 from Nor'wood Development Group in the latest campaign finance cycle, the two weeks ending Feb. 24.
Usually, an HBA endorsement gives the green light for campaign contributions by developers and the construction industry.
Dave Geislinger, seeking re-election in District 2, won the HBA's endorsement and picked up donations form the HBA PAC ($5,000), Classic Land Development ($3,000) and Nor'wood ($5,000).
Richard Skorman, seeking his second term in District 3, received $5,000 form Doug Stimple with Classic Homes; $5,000 from the HBA PAC, and $1,500 from developer Chuck Murphy. But he also picked up $1,000 from the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Association.
In District 5, Nancy Henjum, too, received $5,000 from the HBA PAC and $1,000 from Chuck Murphy.
In District 6, newcomer Mike O'Malley, appointed in January to fill an unexpired term until the April election, also received $5,000 from the HBA PAC.
The HBA did not endorse in the District 4 race, which represents the southeast portion of the city.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you have an item of interest in the April 6 city election, contact us at zubeck@csindy.com
Disclosure: Teddy Weiss, son of the Indy’s founder John Weiss, works for Skorman’s campaign. John Weiss has contributed to Skorman’s campaign.