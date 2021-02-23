City officials are uniting to urge voters to approve the only ballot measure on the April 6 city election. The measure would remove the 30-word limit to tax and debt measures from the city Charter, enabling the city to submit to voters lengthy ballot questions to better explain those issues.
In a news release, Mayor John Suthers, City Council President Richard Skorman, Councilor Wayne Williams, the Trails and Open Space Coalition, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and Visit COS announced a "vote yes" campaign.
“Government owes its citizens an explanation,” Suthers said in the release. “When government asks the people to consider voting for something, voters deserve a thorough explanation of where the money will be spent and how they’ll be assured it was spent as they were promised.”
Skorman said approval of the measure would increase transparency and accountability on the ballot.
"Parks advocates plan to ask voters to approve extending TOPS, and we’d like to give a clear explanation of the program, “ TOSC director Susan Davies said in the release, referring to a measure likely bound for the November 2021 ballot.
City ballots will be mailed March 12 and must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, April 6. To see more about the "vote yes" effort, go to yeson1cos.com.
--------------------------------------
Nancy Henjum, candidate for City Council District 5, announced Feb. 22 she's landed the endorsement of current District 5 City Councilor, Jill Gaebler, who is term-limited and can't seek re-election.
Said Gaebler, "I’ve done my homework and met with the candidates who are seeking to fill the District 5 seat. I have been most impressed with Nancy’s leadership, integrity, and commitment to proactively engaging the citizens of District 5 on the issues I have no doubt that Nancy will be a hard worker who brings a tremendous depth of practical experience from the public and private sector to City Council to be just the collaborative leader and problem-solver we need. I urge voters in District 5 to join me in voting for Nancy Henjum.”
Henjum is in a five-way race for the seat, vying with Matt Zelenok, Karlie Van Arnam, Justin Hermes and Mary Elizabeth Fabian.
Henjum has lived in Colorado Springs for 30 years and is a small business owner.
She's served on CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates), as facilitator for the Illumination Project addressing community and police relations, and moderator of the council of a downtown church.
Editor's note: Send campaign items of interest to zubeck@csindy.com