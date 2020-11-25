This is a story about the hidden casualties of COVID-19 — the people who suffer the consequences of a rampant pandemic, through no fault of their own. It’s also about the unsung angels who toil under the most hazardous conditions to minimize the impact of the disease to the least among us and how, despite those heroic efforts, things often end in tragedy.
I’ll begin with the notification I received on March 13 announcing a lockdown by a nursing facility in Kansas where my dad lived. Visitation would be a rare exception. Luckily, I had just visited my dad the weekend of Feb. 29. The next time I would see him would be heartbreaking.
Just one day before our visit, on Feb. 28, COVID-19 had reared its monstrous head in a long-term skilled care nursing home in Washington state’s King County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Within days, an epidemiologic investigation identified 129 cases of COVID-19 associated with the facility, including 81 of the residents, 34 staff members, and 14 visitors; 23 persons died.
Since then, COVID has raced through long-term care facilities, a fact that nagged at my thoughts every day.
I’ve always been close with my dad. As a little kid, I used to stand on the toilet seat and look over his shoulder in the mirror when he shaved. He taught me how to ride a bicycle and how to plant petunias.
I’d been in touch with him weekly by phone for years, but after the lockdown was announced, we agreed I would call him every day.
During those daily visits — some lengthy, some only a few minutes — I heard stories I’d heard a dozen times and stories I’d never heard from his 94-year life. He told me about successes and failures of life as a farmer. He recounted his early entrepreneurial years as a kid when he paid 50 cents for 100 chicks delivered by U.S. mail train to the small western Kansas town where he lived. During springtime, he said, chirps from hundreds of chicks echoed through the tiny local post office. He later sold the eggs for 10 cents a dozen, earning enough money to move up to pigs.
We talked about the 1965 flood of the Arkansas River, which ran right past (through, when flood water hit) his small farm less than a mile south of town.
After a crop failure drove him from farming, he turned to other endeavors, which included his years as a farm equipment mechanic setting up combines and repairing planters across western Kansas and Oklahoma. He told many stories, and I was an eager listener.
In short, I received history lessons while also keeping apprised of his current life, which consisted mostly of staying in his room, reading three newspapers and four magazines he subscribed to, working crossword puzzles and watching TV. He was able to plant tomatoes and peppers in the facility’s planter boxes and tend to them, but had to be careful not to encounter other residents coming and going.
Though he looked forward to our calls, it wasn’t the same as seeing each other in person.
My dad often spoke of the diligence of the staff, who always wore masks and obsessively used sanitizer.
But despite all of our phone calls, and multiple visits per day by staff to take his vital signs, he was lonely. Gone were the daily pitch games in the dining room, the occasional trip to a neighboring town for doctor’s appointments, and the communal meals in the dining area. His facility and other homes shut their doors to visitors.
Such isolation can, in itself, pose a deadly threat. As NBC News reported on Oct. 28, “There is no comprehensive tally of elderly people dying from causes linked to social isolation and confinement, [but] evidence is mounting that restrictions related to COVID-19 are taking a toll on their health, according to a review of recent research and interviews with medical experts and dozens of families across the country.”
As of Oct. 8, 84,000 people had died of COVID linked to long-term care facilities, representing 40 percent of all COVID fatalities in the nation, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. The elderly are said to be at extreme risk from the virus, both physically and mentally.
“Confinement, social isolation and the lack of external stimulation are also fueling cognitive decline and depression, which in turn increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke,” the network reported.
That said, my dad, a resilient individual who had survived crop failures, a broken leg in 2013 and other setbacks, took things in stride. “I just stay in my room,” said my dad. “It’s OK.”
Staff visited him multiple times a day to check his temperature, oxygen uptake and blood pressure and to deliver meals. They made runs to the grocery store to replenish his stash of snacks and Orange Crush soda.
His facility had no positive COVID cases for months. Then, after easing visitation restrictions this summer to address the loneliness factor, following guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for doing so safely, the tallies began. First, a staff member tested positive. Then a resident, then two, then three. Then the deaths came. The facility has once more been locked down.
My dad followed the rules, stayed in his room when told to do so, and the facility continued to test and monitor residents, staff and the occasional guest.
About 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, my phone displayed a doctor’s phone number. My stomach fluttered. Yes, the doctor sadly reported, my dad had tested positive and had been moved to the “COVID unit,” an area created within the facility to house those infected with the virus. He was running a slight temperature and coughing.
As the days dragged by, I continued to talk to my dad by phone. He reported difficulty in identifying his caregivers, who were decked out like space men and women in personal protective equipment (PPE). Four staff members took the time to pay him a “window visit,” the bright spot of his day. Others simply spared 10 minutes to sit for a spell and chat with him.
Three days after he was admitted to the COVID unit, his doctor called to suggest he be given Remdisivir. The drug reportedly decreases the duration of the disease by a third. To receive the five-day course, my dad would need to be admitted to a nearby hospital. Though he found that unappealing, after the doctor and I explained the drug could help him, he said, “If it means my life, let’s go.”
Within an hour, nurses moved him to a hospital COVID unit and hooked up an IV.
Miraculously, his temperature fell, the cough disappeared, his breathing improved.
He became asymptomatic, in other words, and the staff began laying plans to return him to, but keep him isolated in, his regular room, where he could enjoy walls full of family pictures, his newspapers and some independence.
The doctor’s call on Oct. 25 to tell me about that plan filled me with hope, and I quickly spread the word among family members.
But 45 minutes later, I got another call saying my dad, confused by a type of delirium associated with ICU that’s quite common, had gotten out of bed to use the bathroom and fell. The bed alarm had failed to sound a warning to staff.
So now, having essentially beaten COVID, my dad was transferred to another facility for a protracted and dangerous surgery to repair a broken hip.
It was no easy task to find a facility that offered two crucial components: an orthopedic surgeon and a COVID unit. My dad, after all, was still considered infectious. Facilities throughout western Kansas were slammed with COVID patients.
So it was a miracle there was a place to take him in a state where cases had almost doubled within three weeks, which one study tied to refusal to wear masks.
The study, by the University of Kansas, was released Oct. 28 and showed a 50 percent reduction in spread of COVID in counties where people adhered to a mask mandate compared to those without. The study period spanned March through Oct. 11; Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat in a Republican state, implemented a mask order on July 3, though counties could opt out.
Most did. Only five western Kansas counties imposed or followed the mask mandate; the county where my dad lives didn’t do either, leading local health officials to plead with residents through regular newspaper articles to mask up, keep their distance and not meet in large groups.
On Nov. 16, dad’s home county finally adopted a law requiring masks be worn in public spaces and limiting gatherings to 25 percent occupancy.
The impact of the rampant pandemic is acutely felt by those who care for the most vulnerable.
The American Health Care Association reported in August that the COVID-19 response has significantly increased costs for nursing homes, leading to a sharp drop in revenue. The association cited a national study that showed 55 percent of nursing homes are operating at a loss, and 72 percent said they won’t be able to sustain operations another year at the current pace. Nearly 60 percent of funding for nursing homes comes from Medicaid, which only covers 70 to 80 percent of actual costs.
Driving costs upward are PPE and staff pay. Workers must quarantine for two weeks if they test positive, forcing facilities to scramble to fill shifts to provide care in one of the most hazardous settings seen by health care professionals in recent memory.
In late September, National Nurses United issued a report that found the pandemic had claimed the lives of more than 1,700 health care workers.
According to the AARP’s nursing home COVID dashboard, facilities in Kansas exceeded the national average for the four weeks ending Sept. 20, the most recent available, in resident cases and deaths, staff cases, and in shortages of PPE and staffing.
The dearth of equipment and staffing was critical, with a third of Kansas nursing homes reporting they had less than a one-week’s supply of PPE on hand, compared to the national average of 25 percent. Slightly more than half, 51 percent, of Kansas homes reported staffing shortages, compared to a nationwide average of 29 percent.
On Oct. 25, my dad arrived at a different facility that had the capacity to help him.
Two days later, a doctor called to get my consent to proceed with the hip surgery, painting a grim picture of his chances, given his age and COVID. He told me the procedure would last two hours.
Five hours later, I finally got a call. He survived. A miracle man.
In the following days, his delirium continued. Doctors, nurses and physicians’ assistants calmed him, monitored him, cared for him and stayed in contact with me multiple times a day.
When I offered to drive the more than six hours to get to the hospital just for a window visit, I was told the COVID risk was too great, and a recent storm had iced the roads.
On Oct. 30, an EMS crew finally returned my dad to his nursing facility where he was taken to his room in hopes that familiar surroundings would defog his brain.
To aid in that effort, I made the 4.5-hour trip to see him there the next day.
I felt an overwhelming sense of trepidation at exposing myself to the virus. I couldn’t help but wonder how nurses, doctors, cooks, cleaning staff, aides and all the other people who keep our health care facilities running gather the strength and courage to care for people like my dad every day.
Garbed in PPE with only my eyes visible, I walked into my dad’s room to find a person I didn’t know, who was in pain and confused. Heartbroken, I returned home.
The next morning, my dad was transferred to a hospital so that an IV could deliver fluids to his badly dehydrated and malnourished body. One caregiver phoned a few hours later to say things didn’t look good.
But within a day, my dad improved. He talked rationally to staff. He did physical therapy, successfully getting out of bed and into a chair and back, with assistance.
He asked for a milkshake.
But on Nov. 8, a doctor called to tell me I needed to come back; my dad wouldn’t last much longer. So I made another trip and found my dad failing. My family and I decided to continue the IV for two more days to give him every chance at recovery.
Again, miraculously, on Nov. 10, he was alert and hungry, asking for two eggs over easy and hashbrowns.
On that day, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living centers nationwide that care for about 5 million people in total, released a report showing new COVID cases were rising in nursing homes due to community spread in the general population.
In parts of Kansas that week, the positivity rate was 43 percent, which was not surprising, given that I observed few people wearing masks.
My dad returned to his nursing home room on Nov. 11, but his prognosis was clouded by an uncertainty that surrounds a disease that can torment its victims for months.
He was lost in confusion at times and sharp as a tack other times. When I asked him what I did for a living, he looked at me with a sparkle in his eye and said, “You’re a troublemaker.”
Despite my dad’s deep-seeded strength that carried him through the virus, a detour into a dangerous surgery and an attempt at recovery, the nightmare that began on Oct. 20 with a positive COVID test ended on Nov. 22.
As the Indy went to press Nov. 23, the CDC reported more than 12 million cases of COVID-19 in the United states and more than 255,000 deaths — a number that now includes my dad.