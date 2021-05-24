Centura Health, which runs Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, broke ground Monday, May 24, on an orthopedic hospital on the city's far north side, which has seen robust growth in the last decade.
The hospital has been named St. Clare Hospital, named after St. Clare of Assisi, a woman who dedicated her life to God and serving the poor and vulnerable.
Located on 58 acres at 10860 New Allegiance Drive, (Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25), the hospital will "meet the demands of the growing population in northeast Colorado Springs," Centura said in a release.
With 72 beds, the hospital will also contain 10 "ICU capable" beds, 10 "speciality-sized" operating rooms with robotic capability, a 14-bed emergency department, imaging with CT, radiography, MRI and ultrasound.
Additionally, the hospital will have a two-story public lobby with a coffee shop, restaurant and a chapel that accommodates both large services and "individualized reflection," the release said.
Kicking off construction at the event were Peter D. Banko, Centura Health president and CEO; Penrose-St. France Health Services CEO Brian Erling; and Mayor John Suthers.
“By moving orthopedic surgeries to this new hospital, we free up capacity at Penrose-St. Francis, allowing those hospitals to serve the sickest and most injured in our intensive care units,” Erling said in the release. “Due to the pandemic, we know more than ever how important this additional access to care is for our communities.”
The Gazette reported Centura paid $30 million for the new site, which lies 8 miles north of Fillmore Street and I-25 where Centura originally planned to build a 165-foot high hospital at Fillmore and Centennial Boulevard that would replace the Penrose Hospital on North Cascade Avenue. But that plan was scrubbed, and the property, which it bought for $10 million in early 2016, was sold back to the owner in late 2018.
Centura Health serves Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 workers. It operates 17 hospitals, two senior living communities, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life Colorado.